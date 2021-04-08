Lady Gaga Stuns In White Wedding Gown While Filming ‘House Of Gucci’ — See New Set Pics

The year 1973 is calling, and it’s letting Lady Gaga keep this wedding dress. The pop star wore a vintage lace gown while shooting a scene for her new movie with Adam Driver, ‘House of Gucci,’ in Rome.

Lady Gaga looked ready to walk down the altar on April 7. Instead, she was walking on the set of her new crime drama film, House of Gucci, in Rome. The 35-year-old actress and pop star wore a vintage lace wedding gown, cinched at the waist with an ’70s-esque belt and layered with a matching lace shawl, while strolling on the movie set. It was a midi dress that stopped right at the knees, giving her strappy pumps their time to shine.

Gaga has been pictured in one couture outfit after another throughout filming for the House of Gucci, in which the “Rain On Me” singer plays Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci (who is being played by Adam Driver). For the film, production was given “access to the [Gucci] house’s historical archive for wardrobe and props,” the Italian fashion powerhouses’s president, Marco Bizzarri, told WWD. It appears that production has taken full advantage of that privilege, judging by the many high-fashion looks that Gaga has been delivering in these recent weeks.

Gaga also looked the part of a high-society 20th century socialite when she wore this retro mini dress for a romantic scene with her on-screen husband. They were photographed kissing amid a boat ride for one scene while rowing through Italy’s picturesque Lake Como outside of Villa Balbiano on March 18.

The movie is taking Gaga and Adam all over Italy. On March 13, Gaga was wearing another dress from a bygone era at La casa di Gucci Piazza Duomo, where she was pictured feeding Adam a pastry. For each of these scenes, Gaga has been donning a short brown wig to channel Patrizia’s signature hairstyle. Adam and Gaga did take a break from filming, however, to pose for a photo in another one of their name-brand outfits (as you can see above).

This isn’t just a movie about fashion, though. It’s actually about love and murder: the woman whom Gaga is playing, Patrizia, was charged for plotting her ex-husband’s murder after he was killed by a hitman in 1995. Maurizio was given 29 years in prison, but was granted an early release in 2016. Maurizio and Patrizia were married between 1973-1991.