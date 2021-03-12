Lady Gaga Feeds Adam Driver A Delicious Pastry As They Cozy Up While Filming A Movie In Italy

These photos of Lady Gaga feeding Adam Driver a fairly large pastry on the set of ‘House of Gucci’ in Italy are amazing.

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver are indulging in the finer foods Italy has to offer while filming House of Gucci. The Academy Award-nominated actors — who play Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Driver) in the anticipated drama based on a true story about the heir of the Gucci fashion house — were photographed filming on location at La casa di Gucci Piazza Duomo on March 11. In one epic snapshot, Gaga’s pictured feeding her co-star a pastry, as Driver opens his mouth wide for a heaping bite.

Another candid photo on set shows the two walking through the streets of Italy while dressed in high-end designs. The “Rain on Me” singer wore a brown and white polkadot dress with a belted waist and vintage beige stilettos. She donned a short, brunette wig, which emulated Reggiani’s past hairstyle. Meanwhile, Driver looked dapper in a navy suit jacket with a blue undershirt and red tie. He wore Gucci’s signature large-frame glasses and sported longer, side-swept hair.

On March 9, Gaga tweet a behind-the-scenes photo alongside Driver in a stunning snowy location. “Signore e Signora Gucci,” she wrote in her caption, which translates to, “Mr. and Mrs. Gucci.” The Ridley Scott-directed film also stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and many more.

House of Gucci is based on the true story and portrays the dramatized version of the murder of Guccio Gucci‘s grandson Maurizio (Driver). Gaga plays Maurizio’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who was tried and convicted for plotting Maurizio’s murder in 1995. Maurizio died on the steps of his Milan office building, and Patrizia served 18 years in prison for her involvement in his murder. She was released from prison in 2016.