Lady Gaga & Adam Driver Look Almost Unrecognizable As They Cozy Up On ‘House Of Gucci’ Set

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver looked absolutely perfect as ‘Mr. and Mrs. Gucci’ on the Italy set of ‘House of Gucci.’ Check out the snap that Gaga shared on social media and learn more about the film!

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver welcome you to the House of Gucci! The talented, Oscar nominated actors posed up together on the set of the 2021 Ridley Scott film looking nearly unrecognizable in their winter finery. The stunning “Rain On Me” songstress, 34, shared a snap of herself and her co-star, 37, looking super chic in their costumes, fully in character. “Signore e Signora Gucci,” Gaga captioned the snap, which translates to, “Mr. and Mrs. Gucci.” Check out the photo from Gaga’s Twitter below!

The two actors are working hard and enjoying their time in the Italian snow on the set of House of Gucci, under the direction of famed filmmaker Ridley Scott. More images from the set emerged, which you can see below, featuring the two stars prepping to film a scene or taking a break. Gaga’s costume featured a brunette ‘do, black turtleneck, white fur hat with gold jewelry. Adam was decked out in a cream-colored wool sweater and white snow pants with coiffed hair and vintage glasses.

The film is a dramatization of the murder of Guccio Gucci‘s grandson Maurizio, played by Adam Driver. Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio’s ex-wife who was tried and convicted for plotting Maurizio’s murder in 1995. Maurizio died on the steps of his Milan office building. Patrizia served 18 years in prison for her involvement in Maurizio’s murder, she was released in 2016.

The story was practically made for the big screen, and has the perfect stars for the leading roles. Gaga and Driver have been megastars in their own right for years, now. Gaga, of course, rose to fame with her incredible pop music, earning 11 Grammy Awards and an Oscar for the 2019 film A Star Is Born, taking home the statuette for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for “Shallow.” Gaga was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role and has wholly come into her own as an actress.

In recent years, Adam Driver has really shown his versatility, too. The actor rose to fame on the HBO series Girls before his star launched into a galaxy far, far away (literally) when he was cast as Kylo Ren in the latest Star Wars trilogy. Adam also boasts two Oscar nominations to his name. He earned his first nod from the Academy for his work in the 2018 film BlacKkKlansman and his second nomination one year later for his performance in Marriage Story.

Gaga and Adam are also in very good company among their cast members. The ensemble is packed with stars, past Oscar winners, and incredible talent, including Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and more. With production well underway, fans of the actors can anticipate the film receiving a potential late 2021 release date.