See Pics

Lady Gaga & Adam Driver Share A Passionate Kiss While Filming ‘House Of Gucci’ — New Pics

Lady Gaga, Adam Driver
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brian J Ritchie/Hot Sauce/Shutterstock (1134113aj) Lady Gaga 'Friday Night with Jonathan Ross' TV Programme, London, Britain - 05 Mar 2010 The Queen of Weird was on the talk show to perform, chat and parade a succession of jaw-dropping outfits. Lady Gaga told host Ross that she “would rather die than have my fans not see me in a pair of high heels…wigs and hats.” Bemoaning the current state of celebrities she commented: ‘You see legendary people taking out their trash, I think it’s destroying showbusiness. I feel completely detached from the celebrity world - you never see me falling out of nightclubs.” She mourned the loss of designer Alexander McQueen, admitted to having no friends in the music business, praised the Queen and Britain, before revealing that she has no time for a relationship and is virtually homeless as she is always on the road. She performed ‘Brown Eyes’ and new single ‘Telephone’. Also appearing were actor Stephen Moyer of ‘True Blood’ vampire TV series and West End singer Michael Ball.
Lady Gaga Lady Gaga in concert, Sydney, Australia - 25 May 2009 Lady Gaga performs to a crowd of 150 at an intimate concert in a Sydney church, dressed in a bubble outfit.
Lady Gaga's egg MuchMusic Video Awards, Toronto, Canada - 19 Jun 2011
Lady GaGa The Royal Variety Performance 2009, Opera House, Winter Gardens, Blackpool, Britain - 07 Dec 2009 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Evening Writer

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver were photographed kissing amid a boat ride in Lake Como while filming their upcoming crime movie, ‘House Of Gucci.’

Lady Gaga, 34, and Adam Driver, 37, are tapping into their roles as the formerly married couple Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci. The co-stars were photographed kissing while the cameras rolled on the set of the crime drama film House of Gucci in Lake Como, Italy on March 18. The on-screen kiss happened amid a romantic boat ride outside the luxurious Villa Balbiano.

Adam Driver, Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga leans in to kiss Adam Driver while filming House of Gucci in Lake Como, Italy on March 18, 2021. [VERONESI / BACKGRID]
For the steamy scene, Gaga and Adam effortlessly channeled the high-end style of Italian socialites. Gaga looked lovely in a printed mini dress as she leaned in to smooch Adam, who made a convincing heir of Gucci in a crisp blue tuxedo jacket, white turtleneck and oversized glasses.

Adam Driver, Lady Gaga
Adam Driver rowed the boat while filming a scene with Lady Gaga for House of Gucci. [VERONESI / BACKGRID]
Gaga also donned a short brunette wig to get into character. The “Rain On Me” singer is playing the ex-wife (Patrizia) of Maurizio, the former heir of Gucci (played by Adam). They tied the knot in 1973 and were known for their famous romance and lavish lifestyle. Patrizia and Maurizio divorced in 1991, and Maurizio later sold his stake of Gucci to Investcorp for $170 million in 1993. In 1995, he was killed by a hitman, and Patrizia was charged for plotting the murder in 1998. Despite being sentenced to 29 years in prison, she was released early in 2016.

Adam Driver, Lady Gaga
Another photo of Adam Driver and Lady Gaga kissing on the set of House of Gucci. [VERONESI / BACKGRID]
Gaga first shared a photo of her and Adam transformed into their Italian characters on March 9. The co-stars rocked ’70s-esque winterwear: Gaga in a black turtleneck with puffy sleeves, gigantic fur hat and lots of gold jewelry, and Adam in a creamy cable knit turtleneck sweater and white snow pants. “Signore e Signora Gucci,” she wrote over the sneak-peek photo, which translates from Italian to English to “Mr. and Mrs. Gucci.”

Maurizio Gucci, Patrizia Reggiani
Pictured on the left is Maurizio Gucci; on the right is the Gucci heir’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. [Shutterstock]
Gaga and Adam were also spotted filming in Italy on March 11. Gaga was pictured stuffing Adam’s mouth with a pastry in front of cameras at La casa di Gucci Piazza Duomo, and both Oscar-nominated stars were again wearing retro ensembles. The movie production has been given “access to the [Gucci] house’s historical archive for wardrobe and props,” Gucci President Marco Bizzarri told WWD, which explains their spot-on outfits.