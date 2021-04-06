Larsa Pippen Slays In Sexy Bodysuit & Low-Rise Leather Pants After Malik Beasley Split – Pic

Larsa Pippen is looking hotter than ever following her split with Malik Beasley, wearing a body hugging outfit including leather pants.

Malik who? Larsa Pippen is back on the market after splitting from her boy toy of four months, 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley. The 46-year-old hottie is showing fans how amazing she looks in a new Instagram photo she posted on Apr. 6. Larsa could be seen wearing a body suit with hips so high cut that her bare skin was showing well above her curve hugging leather pants.

Just a hint of fabric disappeared down the front of her trousers, as the top featured a plunging neckline with asymmetric shoulder straps, with both going over her left shoulder. It included a corset pattern in the middle of the garment to show off Larsa’s flat tummy and trim waist.

The mother of four playfully tugged at one of the shoulder straps, which allowed her to flash a blingy diamond watch on her wrist. That was her main accessory though, letting the tight black ensemble get all of the focus. Larsa wore her hair pulled up and back in an half-high pony, as the rest of her locks cascaded down her back. She was camera ready with her makeup, with a palette of warm shades on her eyes and a rosy lip.

In her first super sexy IG post since news broke that she and Malik had stopped seeing each other, Larsa noted that she was “Living the good life” in her caption. Scottie Pippen‘s estranged wife reportedly wanted to step away from “drama” that stemmed from her romance with Malik, who was still married to model Montana Yao when he was first photographed in Nov. 2020 holding hands with Larsa in a Miami mall. Montana filed for divorce on Dec. 9, 2020 after the pictures dropped, though Larsa insisted Malik and Montana were already “separated” when they began seeing each other.

“Larsa decided to distance herself from the drama. [Malik] was going through a lot and the timing wasn’t right,” a source told Us Weekly in a report published on Apr. 5. “Many people assumed it was serious when in fact it was not,” the insider added, who said that Larsa is now “focusing on her family and Larsa Marie, her jewelry brand.”

While Larsa has still been posting sexy bikini shots, she has been sharing more Instagram photos of her kids with NBA legend Scottie, 55. In an April 2 selfie with son Justin Pippen, 16, she called her son her “twin.” On Apr. 5, she shared a rare photo of all four of her children: Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 19, Justin, and Sophia, 13, all together, apparently from the Easter weekend. Larsa wrote in the caption, “There’s nothing like family.” So for now, it’s all about her loves ones and the occasional sexy IG snap for Larsa.