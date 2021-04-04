‘RHOA’ Recap: Marlo Hampton Storms Out After A Heated Confrontation With Kenya & Porsha

Things went WAY left during the April 4 episode of ‘RHOA’, when an argument erupted between Marlo, Kenya and Porsha!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta were still on their girls’ getaway in New Orleans during the April 4 episode, when a dinner with rapper/bounce artist Big Freedia took a nasty turn. It all began when Kandi Burruss called out Marlo Hampton for unnecessarily inserting herself into the drama between Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore.

Porsha previously revealed that she’s no longer able to trust Marlo, who recently reconnected with Kenya, who has refused to drop her ongoing inquiry into the alleged sex Porsha had with Bolo, the stripper who performed at Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party.

“Both of y’all — Porsha, I love you to death,” Marlo said, as the ladies ate the dinner they made with Big Freedia. “[Kenya] would never be able to have me cross you in no kind of way. Kenya, I’m moving baby steps with you, but I love where we’re at and it feels good.”

Kenya wasn’t happy with that, though, because she’s adamant that Porsha had sex with the stripper, and according to her, anyone who’s willing to let Porsha go without confirming it isn’t “telling the whole truth.”

“Porsha told me it did not happen and that’s what we’re going with,” Marlo told Kenya, who then said Marlo is making this “messy” by airing their drama out in front of Big Freedia. Marlo was fine with that and she actually suggested that Porsha and Kenya have a one-on-one conversation — privately — to squash their beef once and for all.

However, Porsha wasn’t interested in doing that either. “I no longer have anything else to say,” Porsha told Marlo.

Marlo then said she’s willing to let the whole thing go if both women agree to not name the other while conversing with her. But when both Porsha and Kenya say that they don’t speak about the other while talking to Marlo, Marlo bugged out.

“Both of you have me in an uncomfortable position,” she said. “Both of you motherf***ers talked to me about each when I wasn’t there!”

Porsha didn’t love being called a “motherf***er”, so that also set her off and lead to a bunch of bleeps.

Meanwhile, Marlo didn’t love getting yelled at so she decided to leave the dinner altogether. “I’mma do you, and I’mma do you. Goodnight with y’all fake a**es. Goodnight, fake-a** b***hes. Goodnight!” Marlo yelled, as she stormed out of the restaurant.

Later, when the ladies arrived back in Atlanta — fortunately, they escaped a wicked hurricane making its way towards New Orleans — Porsha told Cynthia that she’s drawling a line in the sand when it comes to her relationship with Marlo.

