TV News

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: All The Hints That Mark Sloan Could Also Be Coming Back

Eric Dane
Everett Collection
GREY’S ANATOMY - "All Tomorrow's Parties" - In the midst of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons' lives have been turned upside down. The season 17 premiere picks up one month into the pandemic, and it's all-hands-on-deck as Meredith, Bailey and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors find themselves on the frontlines of a new era. Meanwhile, an unintentionally started fire has first responders from Station 19 bringing patients into the hospital for treatment on the "Grey's Anatomy" season premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.” (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO
GREY’S ANATOMY - “The Center Won’t Hold” – Bailey finds herself in the middle of an argument with patients’ families as they await news about their children who were injured in a fire. Winston surprises Maggie, and Amelia and Link try to have some fun as new parents. Teddy learns her colleagues know more than she may like about her relationship woes with Owen, and Richard and Koracick go at it during the second hour of the “Grey’s Anatomy” season 17 premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO
GREY’S ANATOMY - “The Center Won’t Hold” – Bailey finds herself in the middle of an argument with patients’ families as they await news about their children who were injured in a fire. Winston surprises Maggie, and Amelia and Link try to have some fun as new parents. Teddy learns her colleagues know more than she may like about her relationship woes with Owen, and Richard and Koracick go at it during the second hour of the “Grey’s Anatomy” season 17 premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) PATRICK DEMPSEY
GREY’S ANATOMY - “The Center Won’t Hold” – Bailey finds herself in the middle of an argument with patients’ families as they await news about their children who were injured in a fire. Winston surprises Maggie, and Amelia and Link try to have some fun as new parents. Teddy learns her colleagues know more than she may like about her relationship woes with Owen, and Richard and Koracick go at it during the second hour of the “Grey’s Anatomy” season 17 premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Lexie Grey is the latest person to cross paths with Meredith Grey on the beach. With Lexie back, could this mean Eric Dane’s Mark Sloan will make an appearance?

Grey’s Anatomy fans have been waiting for the moment Lexie Grey would appear in front of Meredith on the beach. In the promo for the April 1 episode, Lexie and her sister reunite. Lexie tragically died in season 8 after a plane crash, and Mark Sloan died soon after in the season 9 premiere from injuries he sustained in the crash. Since Lexie is on the beach, fans have been wondering if Mark will show up, too.

First, it’s totally not out of the realm of possibility. In addition to Lexie, other fan-favorite characters who died like Derek and George have been on the beach this season. When showrunner Krista Vernoff was asked about whether or not Mark would return, she told Variety, “You can ask, but I can’t answer!” That’s not a NO. She also told Deadline in early March 2021 after Deluca’s death, “I would say, chances are good you’ll see other people on the beach.”

Eric Dane Chyler Leigh
Eric Dane and Chyler Leigh on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ (Everett Collection)

The thing is, it would make total sense for Mark to be on the beach in the same episode as Lexie. Mark and Lexie loved each other deeply. Their final scene together was absolutely gut-wrenching. There’s no doubt these two got their happily ever after in the after-life.

Another possible hint was this Twitter exchange between Eric Dane and Ellen Pompeo back in May 2020. Eric tweeted at Ellen and asked, “Yo @EllenPompeo how you folks holding up?” Ellen responded, “We are doing well @RealEricDane miss you!” He later wrote back, “Let’s go for a walk — I’ll find you.”

Now that last line is very interesting. Meredith has been taking a lot of walks on the beach in her dream world as she battles COVID-19. If Mark does appear on the beach, he’d “find” Meredith with Lexie. He could take a walk with both the Grey sisters.

Chyler Leigh
A look at Lexie’s return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ (ABC)

At this point, fans are just crossing their fingers that Mark makes an appearance on the beach. It would give Mark and Lexie fans the ultimate closure. Plus, when you talk about fan-faves, you have to mention Mark. At the very least, Lexie better talk about Mark during her conversations with Mere. Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.