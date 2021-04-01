Debra Messing Jokes She ‘Went To Bed’ With Sharon Stone As She Covers Herself With Copy Of Her Memoir

Debra Messing got her wish and ‘went to bed’ with Sharon Stone. The actress posed with Sharon’s memoir covering her chest in a sultry selfie.

Debra Messing just spilled some scandalous details about how she spent last night. The Will and Grace star, 52, teased fans by telling them she got up close and personal with Sharon Stone. Well… kind of. Debra meant that she was reading the actress’ memoir when she she said she “went to bed with Sharon Stone.” Debra posted a salacious selfie to go along with her early April Fool’s Day joke.

The photo, which you can see above, shows the Smash star lounging in bed on a pile of pillows, Sharon’s memoir The Beauty of Living Twice covering up her chest. And yes, it appears that the well-placed book is the only thing Debra’s “wearing,” save for a fabulous pair of cat-eye glasses. She’s a major fan of Sharon’s memoir, by the way.

“Sharon has lived enough lives for a small village. Her story is singular, her trials, numerous, her triumphs, well won,” Debra wrote. “Sharon Stone is a global, glamorous movie star to most. She is talented, that is indisputable, but she is also brilliant. A blazing mind, a magnificent orator, multifaceted Artist (author, songwriter, etc), a fierce and passionate activist for the LGBTQ community (how I first came to know her), and a spiritual, kind, playful, curious, thoughtful soul.”

Talk about high praise! The film icon loved Debra’s post. “You are The Loveliest Human on This Planet,” Sharon declared in the comments, adding the blushing and prayer hands emojis. Debra’s love for Sharon’s memoir is warranted. While promoting the upcoming release, the Casino star has shared many painful and candid anecdotes from her life, including how she was tricked into the infamous Basic Instinct scene.