Cody Bellinger Reveals His Workout Playlist On Opening Day & The Female Athletes That Keep Him Inspired

Finally — opening day is here! There’s nothing like the start of a fresh MLB season to kick off spring. And while there’s a slew of exciting matchups on the schedule today, we’ve got our eye on the Los Angeles Dodgers who will visit the Colorado Rockies on Thursday in the season opener at Coors Field — with the first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET.

The reigning World Series champion Dodgers kick off this season hoping to clinch their ninth consecutive NL West title. If all goes according to plan, with the new addition of Trevor Bauer, along with the returning 2020 roster that propelled them to victory, the Dodgers could become the first team since the 1999 New York Yankees to repeat as World Series champions. And we’re quite confident they can run it back. But, we found someone else to speak on that.

Dodgers’ star outfielder Cody Bellinger exclusively spoke with HollywoodLife for a pre-game chat to discuss the “fun clubhouse” atmosphere, how prepared he feels since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder over the offseason and his new partnership with Flonase Allergy Relief Nasal Spray.

How prepared are you for opening day?

Hopefully, personally it’s different than last year and as a team, hopefully it’s the same as last year! I feel prepared for it!

Can you take us inside the clubhouse atmosphere and explain what makes this team click so well?

For me, since I’ve been in the big leagues since 2017, it’s for the majority been the same people, so I think that helped. We’re super comfortable with each other and joke around a lot — we’re more friends than teammates sometimes.

What’s your pregame routine and what’s on your workout playlist?

It depends on if we’re on the road or home. Usually if we’re home I’ll go in the hot or cold tub for about 45 minutes before the game to get loose. It kind of wakes me up a little bit. Last year, I was listening to Pop Smoke and Juice World. This year, I’m on the meditation zen music right now. It kind of puts me in a better state of mind.

In honor of International Women’s Month in March, which female athletes do you look up to?

Serena Williams is the goat, I think it’s hard not to choose her. I think what the USA Women’s Soccer Team does is truly special. I like Naomi Osaka, she’s really good! — But, I’d say Serena overall.

How do you want to be remembered on and off the field?

I truly don’t care about being a legend, so with that being said, I want to play baseball the best I can and to the best of my ability, so I don’t care about the other stuff that comes with it.

What’s your advice to young baseball players?

I was always the small guy growing up, from my sophomore to junior year I grew tall, but then I was really skinny, so not really a big guy. So, I always say, no matter what your size, continue to do the fundamentals well and eventually your body can and will grow into the player you’re meant to be.

How has Flonase impacting your game for the better?

It’s helped my focus by not having to think about my allergies in spring training and having all these types of symptoms that were allergies are gone now because of Flonase. I’ve taken [allergy] pills in the past and I even remember telling my mom back in the day, ‘This isn’t working for me. I still have the same allergy symptoms.’ Flonase nasal spray has truly worked and for a full 24 hours.

Aside from using Flonase, how do you stay fit and maintain a healthy lifestyle?

Everyday I go in the weight room, I have a 30-minutes stretch routine that I’ve really grown to love. It’s really good for my hips, my groin and my back, which are really tight normally, so I’ve been stretching, getting loose and feeling really good this year.

Fans can catch Cody and the LA Dodgers in action on opening day at 4:10 p.m. ET, on ESPN or by live streaming on fuboTV.