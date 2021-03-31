Katy Perry Steps Out With Baby Daisy, 7 Mos., & The Pair Look Adorable In Matching Sun Hats

Katy Perry ran errands in Montecito with her baby girl Daisy strapped to her chest and they both showed off cute and stylish outfits.

Katy Perry, 36, looked like the sweetest doting mom during her latest outing with her seven-month-old daughter Daisy. The singer was wearing a loose light blue button-down shirt and matching pants as she ran errands near her home in Montecito, CA and her baby girl looked just as stylish in her own outfit. It included a mustard and white patterned adorable dress and white socks. Check out the pics HERE!

The duo also matched by wearing sun hats with Katy’s being a straw-style and Daisy’s matching her outfit. The loving parent topped her look off with a pink face mask that had white petals all over it brown sandals. She was seen looking comfortable as she walked around with her mini-me and at one point, she put bags in the trunk of her car.

Before her latest outing, Katy showed off her proud mom feelings by wearing mom-themed gear during a different outing. She was picking up socks at a local shop in Santa Monica when she wore a gray baseball cap that had the word “MAMA” in white letters on the front as well as two daisy-themed necklaces for her baby’s name. One spelled out “Daisy” and the other was a pendant of the flower.

She rocked the same cap and necklaces when she was on another outing with both Daisy and her fiance Orlando Bloom, 44, before that too. The caring parents were taking a walk in sunny Hawaii with their new addition and the doting dad led the way as Katy casually walked behind them at one point. Katy was also seen on a solo walk while pushing Daisy’s stroller during their Hawaii trip earlier this month.

Before the most recent family sightings, Katy and Orlando first announced the arrival of Daisy in an Instagram post back in Aug. Since then, they’ve been private when it comes to showing her face but have swooned over her in interviews and on social media. We look forward to seeing more cute outings with Katy and her little gal soon!