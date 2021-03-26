See Pics

Psalm West, 1, Snuggles Family's Stuffed Dog Toy In Adorable Pic

Emily Selleck
Kim Kardashian has shared a new pic of her youngest son, Psalm West, who will soon celebrate his 2nd birthday, cuddling up to a stuffed dog.

Kim Kardashian has shared an adorable snap of her youngest son Psalm West, 1. The toddler, who will celebrate his second birthday in May 2021, was seen snuggling the family’s stuffed Pomeranian dog toy. “Psalm and our stuffed Pom doll lol,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, captioned the post, which showed Psalm laying on a grey couch while rocking a beige tee and a gold chain necklace. “He’s soooo cute,” one fan commented, while thousands of others jumped into the comments section to drop heart eye emojis.

The post comes one day after the SKIMS mogul opened up on KUWTK about her troubled relationship with Kanye West. “It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye,” she said on the March 25 episode. “I’ve always been very respectful in not talking about issues Kanye and I have. You guys clearly see them on Twitter. So I’m sill going to choose to not really talk about it here.”

At the time the episode was filmed, Kanye went on a shocking Twitter rant, confessing that he and Kim considered aborting North West before she was born. The announcement was followed by various other claims on social media that Kim and Kris Jenner tried to “lock [him] up.” He also accused Kris of “ignoring [his] calls”. The tweets were eventually deleted, but, as Kim pointed out during the episode, the world had already seen and heard all about them.

kim

“I try to just…support him,” Kim said while talking to Malika Haqq and Khloe Kardashian. “I was like, you know….” At that point, she cut herself off, “Well, I don’t want to talk about it on camera. I don’t want to talk about Kanye or anything.” Khloe then said in a confessional, “Kim handles things privately and to herself. She’s someone who’s calm and cool and we all respect that. But I know, because she’s not talking about it, even privately, to us, that it’s really affecting her.”