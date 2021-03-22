Below Deck’s Captain Glenn Shepherd Dishes On Sydney Zaruba & Gary King’s ‘Complicated’ Romance

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ has a ‘boatmance’ that’s heating up between Sydney and Gary!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s leading man Captain Glenn Shephard is familiar with a steamy boat romance. While he has no problems with them on his charter, he thinks what’s going on between deckhand Sydney Zaruba and first officer Gary King isn’t easy. “All I’m going to say is that’s a really complicated situation,” Capt. Glenn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on March 22. “It gets complicated during the season.”

Sydney and Gary took things to the next level in the beginning of the March 15 episode of the series. Fan saw them walking out of the same room together, after the crew had a little too much fun and everyone, including Sydney, was trying to make sense of what just happened. “Gary and I haven’t really talked since we slept in the same cabin together, but it’s fine,” Sydney said.

Timing is everything when it comes to any relationship, and this duo is no different, as we’ve learned that fans will see a lot more unfold as the season progresses. “I don’t think that the audience has seen the whole picture yet because we’re still going through the season,” Capt. Glenn added. “I think those guys jumped into it. I think maybe that happened a little too quickly. I love Sydney, I love Gary. Professionally, they’re both fantastic. Both of them.”

Captain Glenn understands how easy it is for relationships to start when you’re under close quarters and he feels it’s not up to him to dictate his crew members’ personal lives. “Our workplace is our home, too,” Capt. Glenn said. “As a captain, I’m a little bit more lenient. I like to see people being responsible, but this is not a no couples both. As long as they stay professional, I’m going to cut people some slack. When it affects their job, that’s when I’m going to get involved. If their personal relationship affects their vibe on the boat, then I will get involved on a personal level, but mostly, I just expect people to be professional.

Although Gary went on Watch What Happens Live after the episode to say he thought both of them were under the impression that their hookup would be a one night stand, he also says Sydney isn’t single! “I can’t spill the beans on that!” Capt. Glenn exclaimed when pressed if they might still be a couple. “I know for a fact that she’s not single, but I can’t say any more than that.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Monday nights at 9/8C on Bravo.