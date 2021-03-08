‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Star Sydney Zaruba Reveals Why Season 2 Is ‘Unlike Any Other’ Before It

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Sydney Zaruba is sharing why Season 2 of the Bravo series will be even better than the first. Especially when it comes to the drama and excitement on the high seas!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has officially set sail into its second season! And with it, fans are meeting almost all new faces. “Just get ready for a season unlike any other,” Deckhand Sydney Zaruba told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on March 1. “Because we had a very interesting go at it.”

Another thing that made things different this season was the coronavirus pandemic that happened as filming began, which didn’t make things any easier. “We had to do everything ourselves,” Sydney said. “Not that you ever aren’t, but with COVID, it added a whole extra layer. We had a lot going on. We were a bit more stir crazy I think than other crews tend to be. I think that that within itself created a whole lot of extra drama and maybe we had some malfunctions and different things happening.”

The only returning crew member from season one is Captain Glenn Shephard, who Sydney was familiar with before signing up to do the show. “I absolutely love working with Captain Glenn,” Sydney said. “He is an absolute angel. He is the absolute best. My favorite.”

No good charter is complete without a boatmance, and it’s already being eluded to that Sydney will find herself in the mix! “I’ve never been the type of person to get involved,” Sydney teased. “This season, may have gotten the better of me and I think that’s all I can say on that. You’ll see later on.”

The show was filmed on the waters of Croatia months ago, but Sydney is hinting that her relationship may have not been left on the boat as she promises a solid seas! “I don’t know if I’m allowed to!” Sydney giggled when asked about her current status. “There’s a lot that goes on, so get ready for a very wild ride on this season.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Monday nights at 9/8C on Bravo.