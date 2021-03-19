‘Return To Amish’ Preview: Rosanna Has A Massive Panic Attack After Moving To Florida

Rosanna experiences a serious panic attack and passes out after leaving her Amish community in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Return To Amish’ season 6.

“I can’t stop thinking about my family not talking to me anymore, not having any support. It’s kind of scary,” Rosanna says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Return To Amish season 6 premiere. Rosanna has arrived at her new, non-Amish home in Florida. To say she’s a bit overwhelmed is an understatement.

“This is what I always wanted to do, but I don’t know. I’m just… Like, am I going to be able to make it out here?” Rosanna continues. After a moment, she apologizes and says that everything is getting blurry around her. “I feel like I’m going to pass out.”

She is very visibly distressed. “Can I go in somewhere?” she asks before walking away. Rosanna is put in front of a fan to keep cool in the midst of her panic attack. Her friend, Maureen, tells Rosanna to “keep talking.”

Rosanna admits she can’t feel her hands and feels like her mouth is not opening. Maureen urges Rosanna to calm down and stop panicking. “Try to think of other things,” Maureen says. Maureen and others try to cool Rosanna down with an ice pack, but nothing is working. It gets to a point where Maureen thinks it’s time to call 911. The preview ends with Rosanna appearing to pass out.

The season 6 premiere of Return to Amish begins with Rosanna building up the courage to leave her family behind, but also shows her hesitation and fear at being shunned from them once she leaves. This is the first time in her life that she has ever stepped foot outside her community in Punxsutawney.

Maureen and Rosanna are two young ladies eager to leave their Amish communities to see what the English world has to offer. Maureen’s grandmother Ada lives in Florida and has opened her home to ex-Amish who’ve left their communities, so she and Rosanna are going to travel from Pennsylvania to Florida to live with Ada. Getting to Florida proves to be their first real challenge in the English world. Neither girl has ever been inside an airport so they have no idea how to navigate anything: from buying a ticket to operating the automatic toilets in the bathroom. When their plans to fly to Florida are thwarted by not having the correct identification to purchase tickets, Maureen calls their Amish taxi driver, Daniel, to drive them to Florida. Return to Amish airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.