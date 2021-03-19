Bebe Rexha Proudly Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Unfiltered TikTok: ‘I’m Tired Of Photoshop’

While embracing her natural beauty in an unfiltered video, Bebe Rexha shared an inspiring message about body positivity.

Bebe Rexha is so done with filters and photoshop. The singer took to TikTok to share a raw, unfiltered video of her entire body, where she zoomed in on her makeup-free face and stretch marks across her bare stomach. In the background, a lyrics from Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” is playing, featuring the lyrics, “I’m so f***ing sick and tired of the photoshop, give me something natural.”

Bebe shared a similar sentiment in the video’s caption, writing, “I’m so sick and tired of the photo shop.” In the video, she pulled down her sweats to show what her stomach looks like without a filter, and confidently shared a full-body mirror shot of her figure. Her hair was also in its natural state, with messy bangs across her forehead, which she rocked confidently.

In addition to posting the clip on TikTok, Bebe also shared it to Instagram, and received an outpouring of support. Demi Lovato popped into the comments section and wrote, “YASSSS,” with a bunch of emojis. Hundreds of fans also thanked Bebe for keeping it real and giving them the confidence to love and embrace themselves.

Bebe has been a longtime proponent of body positivity, and has been outspoken about the standard set for women in society. In November, she was photographed by paparazzi on the beach in a swimsuit, but wanted to make sure her fans knew that the photos weren’t an accurate representation of what she really looked like. To prove her point, she put on the same swimsuit and posted an un-edited version of her body without the unflattering paparazzi camera lighting.

But Bebe wasn’t trying to just show off that she looked ‘better’ than what the original pictures showed. Rather, she wanted fans to know that she’s not stick-thin, but also that they shouldn’t believe everything they see online. “Yes, I got thighs. Yes, I got an a**,” she explained. “But here’s what I f***ing look like in my bathing suit. Here’s my body, no filters, okay? I got a**, I got thighs, okay. Not those nasty a** pictures they posted of you.”

The 31-year-old admitted that seeing photos like the swimsuit paparazzi pics definitely messes with her sometimes, but at the end of the day, she’s proud of her body. “I’m trying to be healthy and respect what God gave me,” she said. “I like to eat and I also take medicine that makes it really hard for me to lose weight.” Amen, sister!