Olivia Wilde’s Feelings On Harry Styles’ ‘Incredible’ Grammys Performance Revealed

Sources told HL what Olivia Wilde thought of Harry Styles’ ‘hot’ Grammys performance.

Olivia Wilde, 37, is so proud of Harry Styles‘ for his electrifying performance of “Watermelon Sugar” at the Grammy Awards on March 14, and she cannot wait to celebrate his achievements. “Olivia thought Harry was absolutely incredible at the Grammys,” a source close to Olivia shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Not only did the former One Direction member, 27, put on a fantastic show, he took home his first statuette for Best Pop Solo Performance for the aforementioned hit track.

To that end, Olivia, whom Harry has seemingly been dating for more than two months, “was beyond thrilled for him after winning his first Grammy. Olivia texted Harry while he was at the Grammys to congratulate him on his stunning performance and on his award. Plus, they spoke after the Grammys since they couldn’t be together while she’s been in London with her kids [Otis Sudeikis, 6, and Daisy Josephine Sudeikis, 4],” our initial source further explained. From working with him on her upcoming film Don’t Worry, Darling, to watching his performance, Olivia has seen what a “beautiful person” Harry is “on the inside. He really is the total package, he’s so humble and has such a good heart, coupled with the fact that he’s so talented.”

A secondary source close to Olivia reiterated just how proud she was of Harry, and how much she was into his performance. “Olivia thought his Grammy performance was so hot,” our secondary source shared. “She loved every minute of it and she made sure to reference it on her socials with her pics of Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger,” they continued, referencing posts that Olivia shared to her Instagram story, one of which featured a young Paul taking a bite out of a watermelon.

“She knew that he was going to be great because she has seen it personally that he works 110 percent on everything he does,” the source went on. “She just got more excited because he lived up to the hype she already was bestowing onto him. She is really smitten with Harry. She can’t wait to celebrate his win and her belated birthday soon. It’s going to be incredible. She really likes him a lot.”

Of course, Harry, himself, was so appreciative of Olivia’s support, per a third source close to the actress-turned-director. “Olivia’s Grammy shoutout for Harry was so perfect because he loves the Beatles and Paul McCartney,” our third source shared. “Their music has been a big influence. And then with the watermelon, it couldn’t be more perfect. Not to mention that he and Paul are friends, so it has a personal connection as well. Obviously, with the watermelon everyone knows what it means,” they revealed. More than anything, Olivia’s support for Harry wholly solidified that “he’s so into her. She’s just that girl.”

