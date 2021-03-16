Prince Philip, 99, Leaves Hospital: See 1st Photos Of Him After Surgery & 4 Week Stay

On the mend! After four weeks in the hospital, Prince Philip was discharged on March 16, and was photographed getting into a car.

Prince Philip, 99, appears to be heading home after a four-week hospital stay. On March 16, the Royal was photographed getting into the back seat of a vehicle outside of King Edward VII’s Hospital. In photos, he walked to the car on his own, despite being hospitalized for 28 days and undergoing a procedure on his heart during that time. His destination was not confirmed, but it’s assumed that he will be heading home to reunite with Queen Elizabeth now that he’s been discharged.

Prince Philip was first hospitalized at King Edwards VII Hospital on Feb. 16. At the time, his doctor admitted him out of precautionary reasons when he said he did not feel well. After a two week stay, Philip was transported to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, where he had surgery for a pre-existing heart condition on March 3. He eventually returned to King Edwards’ for recovery and treatment.

Of course, in the midst of all this, the Royal Family has been rocked by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on March 7. During the interview, the former Royals accused members of Harry’s family of racism, claiming that certain people were concerned about what color the pair’s child’s skin would be due to Meghan’s mixed background. Harry did not name names, but confirmed that neither Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip were the ones to voice concern over this.

While the interview was filled with many bombshell claims like this, the second biggest involved Meghan’s mental health. The former actress said that she began having suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy in 2018 and 2019, but when she reached out to the Palace for help, there was none provided. Meghan said that this was when she realized that “The Firm” was not protecting her, and when she and Harry first discussed the possibility of stepping down from their roles as senior royals. They eventually did just that in Jan. 2020.

Harry appears to still have an amicable relationship with his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. However, his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, is currently strained.