Prince Philip, 99, Has Heart Surgery & Will Remain Hospitalized For ‘A Number Of Days’, Palace Reveals

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip will remain in hospital after undergoing heart surgery, just three months before his 100th birthday.

Prince Philip is in hospital recovering from a “successful” heart operation, Buckingham Palace revealed on March 4. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on February 16, was transferred to St. Bartholomew’s, a specialized cardiac care hospital. “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital,” the palace said in a statement, adding, “His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

Philip, who is set to celebrate his 100th birthday in June, was first admitted to hospital as a “precautionary measure” after he told his doctor he “felt unwell”. “The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest,” the palace said in a statement at the time. The Queen stayed at Windsor Castle, where the pair have been quarantining since November 2020, however it’s not known whether she has since travelled to London to be with him.

Philip did, however, get a visit from his son Prince Charles, who had a forlorn expression on his face when he saw his father in hospital on February 20. The 72-year-old, who is the heir to the British throne, was seen arriving at the hospital in a grey suit and a blue protective face mask. He entered through a back door and was accompanied by security personnel. While Philip received the COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021, and is protected from the coronavirus, he has been plagued by a number of other health issues in recent years.

He was most recently admitted to the hospital in December 2019 due to a “pre-existing condition” and was also involved in a car accident earlier in 2019. He voluntarily surrendered his driver’s license following the incident. The monarch was pulling out of a driveway near the family’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk when he collided with another car. It came two years after he retired from his royal duties in 2017, following 64 years of service.