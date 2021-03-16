Jenna Compono & Zach Nichols Married: ‘The Challenge’ Stars Wed In Secret Ahead Of 1st Baby

After postponing their Feb. 2021 wedding amidst the coronavirus, Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols secretly tied the knot in a mini ceremony on March 13.

With their first baby on the way, Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are officially married, the pair confirmed to People! The two had a small ceremony in Michigan on March 13, where they tied the knot in front of their family members. The private, mini wedding came just weeks after Jenna and Zach’s initial Feb. 2021 wedding date, which was postponed to 2022 due to the coronavirus.

“We decided to do things backwards,” Jenna told the mag. “Realistically, we don’t know how the world is going to be next year, so our wedding isn’t even promised. We didn’t want to put our life on hold any longer for something that isn’t promised.” Jenna and Zach initially planned on having their first child “immediately after” the Feb. 2021 wedding, but pushed up the timing on that, too. She is currently pregnant with a baby boy.

Jenna and Zach announced their exciting pregnancy news on Valentine’s Day 2021. “Zach & I are expecting our first baby,” Jenna gushed. “After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives. It really wasn’t a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready. Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester.”

In the past, Jenna has said that she and Zach want at least six kids together. Their first little one is due in August, and their bigger wedding ceremony is currently set for April 2022. Jenna said that she is still working with her wedding planner to put together that event as planned.

Jenna and Zach met on MTV’s The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II in 2014. They went through a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, and broke up when Jenna found out that Zach was cheating on her in 2016. However, after reuniting on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars in 2017, they got back together and have been going strong ever since. Zach proposed just before Christmas in 2019.