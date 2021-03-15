See Pic

Usher Spotted Out On Rare Romantic Date Night With GF Jennifer Goicoechea — See Pic

Senior Evening Writer

Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea left their baby girl at home for a parents night out, attending a pal’s birthday party in Hollywood.

Usher, 42, and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, 37, made a rare appearance out together, as the couple of over a year and a half hit up a friend’s birthday party at Hollywood’s No Vacancy bar on March 14. Though the pair welcomed daughter Sovereign Bo on Sept. 23, 2020, the six-month-old had a babysitter for the evening, as mommy and daddy had a date night. Jennifer dressed up for the party in skin-tight black leather pants, black chunky heeled ankle boots, and a black sweater with a long black shawl with fringe trim wrapped around her.

Jenn accessorized with several necklaces, including two with pendants on them. A large silver linked chain could be seen over her right shoulder, which appeared to be the strap of a cross body purse. She held her shawl wrapped rightly around her waist, as her bag wasn’t visible. She donned a white face mask while leaving the party, though Usher went mask-free.

Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea
Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea look casually chic as they leave a friend’s birthday party at Hollywood’s No Vacancy bar on Mar. 14, 2021. Photo credit: HEDO/BACKGRID

The “Yeah” singer was stylish but more casual, donning a white hoodie with a tan Carhartt jacket with a brown collar over it. He added loose, dark jeans rolled up at the ankles, along with brown Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars to complete his look. Usher accessorized with several silver chains and sunglasses sticking out of his jacket’s chest pocket.

The couple was last spotted out and about in late February, as they dropped by a juice bar with baby Sovereign along for the outing in a stylish baby carriage. She’s the first child for the pair, and Usher’s first daughter. He has two sons, 12-year-old Naviyd Ely Raymond and 13-year-old Usher Raymond V by ex-wife Tameka Foster, 50.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea
Life before baby. Usher and Jenn Goicoechea stepped out in France together on February 27, 2020 while attending Paris Fashion Week. Photo credit: Best Image/BACKGRID.

The R&B star and Jenn — who is Vice President of A&R at Epic Records — were first linked when photographed on a date to a Hollywood Bowl concert in Oct. 2019. Though the pair never made a formal pregnancy announcement, Jenn’s body did the baby reveal. She was rocking a prominent bump in rare photos taken of the couple in L.A. on Aug. 31, 2020.

A week after the baby’s arrival, Usher took to Instagram on Sept. 30 to tell fans, “We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. He included a sweet photo of the newborn holding his finger, and told followers he was playing Stevie Wonder’s classic “Isn’t She Lovely” “on repeat.” With the special love between a daddy and his daughter, Usher is probably still listening to that song!