Paulina Porizkova, 55, Dances To ABBA’s ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimmie!’ In Bedroom Workout Video

Paulina Porizkova shared a video of her doing ‘cardio’ in a tank top and leggings as she gushed over dancing to ‘great music.’

Paulina Porizkova, 55, proved she has some incredible dance moves in her latest Instagram video! The model enjoyed some time making the upbeat song “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” by ABBA a part of her cardio workout and she looked incredible in the clip that showed her filming the fun exercise routine in her bedroom. She wore a black tank top that criss-crossed in the back along with black leggings that ended just under her knees.

The beauty also had her long locks up in a high ponytail as she lifted her arms up and down at some points and kicked her knees up at others. She also turned around into a slow but steady spin with her arms outstretched and shuffled her feet behind her. She looked like she was having the time of her life during the workout but also took to the caption to give a little more info into how she got involved in the routine and how she’s been having “hip trouble.”

“I’m – hilariously and ineptly – (I’m no @lisarinna🤪) doing my cardio,” she wrote. “I have been having some hip trouble, so have to take it a little easier for now. Also, as much as I love to dance-I always lose interest in dancing when I don’t like the music. Then I found aquajade @aquajade_dancefitness on YouTube.”

“She is upbeat, has easy choreography and great music,” she continued. “This is clearly my first time dancing her Mamma Mia 30 minute segment, but certainly not my last.😁I mean, come on, how can you NOT dance to ABBA? #gimmeamanaftermidnight #greatlyrics😜 #abba #aquajade”

Paulina’s incredible new video comes after she stunned with a makeup-free photo that showed off the “real” her after a follower told her she wasn’t “aging well” last month. In the natural snapshot, she was sitting down and sketching on a pad with a pencil as her hair was up in a messy ponytail. She was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and had a relaxed look on her face.

“Angles from below against sharp light is a great way to spotlight the thinner and softer drape of our faces as we age,” she wrote in the caption of the Feb. 12 post. “I like this photo. It shows the real me, caught in a moment of being transported into a different world where all that matters is line, light and shadow. This is all about my inside — the outside — for a moment — be damned. #nobotox #nofiller #nosurgery YET.”