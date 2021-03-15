Michelle Young Wows In A Sexy Black Dress On ‘After The Final Rose’ As She Faces Matt Post-Split

Michelle Young was radiant during the ‘After the Final Rose’ special in a shimmery black dress as she confronted Matt James.

Michelle Young, 27, looked stunning during the After the Final Rose special in a sparkling black dress. The dress had a plunging neckline, and she topped off her look with a pair of teal earrings. Michelle gave her first interview after Matt James broke up with her and sent her home during The Bachelor finale.

Michelle kicked off the After the Final Rose special and sat down with host Emmanuel Acho to talk about her breakup with Matt. “I did not want to be sitting here with the ending that I had. I’m ready to face it, and I’m ready to have a conversation about it,” she said. Michelle admitted that she thought Matt was the guy for her after seeing how her family accepted him. She revealed that she wanted to have a final conversation with Matt to get closure, but Matt refused to have that conversation with her.

When Matt and Michelle came face-to-face, Michelle was upfront about her feelings. “I wasn’t OK. I wasn’t OK at all,” she told Matt about how she felt after their breakup. Matt apologized to her for how he made her feels. When asked if she was still in love with him, she said, “I care about you.”

Matt ended things with Michelle after admitting he was having doubts about their future together. “This is the first time I’ve felt anything outside of wanting to be with you forever and having any doubt in my mind at this point, for me, is just scary,” he told her. “I’ve been pushing through that feeling today and trying to get there because of how I feel about you and what I know it could look like with you. I think the easy thing for me to do is tell you what you want to hear.”

When Michelle realized where their relationship was going, she began to cry. “I don’t think I can get there with you,” Matt said. He walked a heartbroken Michelle out and sent her on her way.