Yo-Yo Ma Surprises Patients At Vaccination Clinic With Concert After Getting Second Dose

Imagine receiving your COVID-19 vaccination shot as Yo-Yo Ma played his cello in the background. This was a reality for a few lucky people inside a vaccination clinic at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on March 13! The 65-year-old musician, who is a part-time resident of Massachusetts’ Berkshires region, put on the surprise performance after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Yo-Yo Ma brightened the days of some MA residents Saturday when he gave an impromptu performance after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Berkshire Community College.

After receiving the second dose, Yo-Yo Ma had to linger at the clinic for an observation period that lasts 15 minutes. Instead of just sitting there, Yo-Yo Ma decided to bust out his cello and play for the crowd of socially-distanced people sitting in chairs. They cheered and clapped for the famed musician after he finished the mini concert, which you can watch in the video at the end of the slideshow below.

Yo-Yo Ma put on his last major performance for the 2021 presidential inauguration at the end of January. He played a beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace” on his cello for a pre-recorded performance that was played during the Celebrating America television special on Inauguration Day.

It’s a good thing Yo-Yo Ma’s now fully vaccinated. He has a busy schedule that’ll be taking the cellist around the world in a few months! Beginning in May of 2021 and up until March of 2022, Yo-Yo Ma is scheduled to perform everywhere from North Carolina to France.

Yo-Yo Ma joined the growing list of celebrities who have received the COVID-19 vaccination, the supply of which is “currently limited,” the CDC reported on March 12. Each state has a different plan for which groups are eligible for the vaccine; Yo-Yo Ma falls into Massachusetts’ “Phase 2, Group 2” (people between the ages of 65-74), which is a group that can now receive the vaccine in the state.

