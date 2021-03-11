Michelle Obama Rocks Her Natural Hair & Stylish Mask As She Gets Her Covid Vaccine

Michelle Obama always looks glam, even when she’s getting her COVID-19 vaccination! The former FLOTUS kept her hair natural and rocked a cute face mask.

Michelle Obama wants YOU to get the COVID-19 vaccine! The former FLOTUS, 57, hopped on Instagram to share a photo taken while receiving her vaccination and revealed her casual outfit for the occasion: a plain white tee with cap sleeves, large silver hoop earrings, and a cool checkered protective face mask. She kept her natural curls back with a soft black headband and went with minimal makeup for her trip to the vaccination clinic.

Michelle revealed in the caption that her husband, former President Barack Obama, also got vaccinated. It’s unclear if this is their first or second dose. She wants the rest of America to follow their lead. “When you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, I hope you do — Barack and I are certainly glad we did,” Michelle wrote in the caption of her March 11 post. “It’s our best shot at beating this virus, looking out for one another, and getting back to some of the things we miss. Getting vaccinated will save lives — and that life could be yours.”

The former president posted a message of his own to Instagram after getting the shot: “Michelle and I got vaccinated against COVID-19 because we know it’s the best way to beat this pandemic, protect one another, and get the country back up and running again. So I hope you’ll get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you. It could save your life.”

Michelle recently opened up about sheltering in place with Barack and their daughters, 19-year-old Sasha and 22-year-old Malia. While nobody was initially thrilled that the girls had to give up their on-campus college lives, Michelle has now recognized that the experience of being thrust together during the pandemic made them all closer. “This time has allowed us to get some stolen moments back with our girls,” she said. “Those recaptured moments have meant the world to us and I think they’ve made our relationships with our children even stronger.”