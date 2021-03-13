Andrew Cuomo’s Daughter Mariah, 26, Walks With Dad In Show Of Support Amid Calls For Resignation

Andrew Cuomo got sweet support from his daughter, Mariah, as they walked around their home amid his harassment scandal.

Andrew Cuomo was seen looking distressed while pacing back and forth on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion on March 12. The New York governor was joined by his 26-year-old daughter, Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, who looked equally strained. But the doting daughter was comforting her father, who is being called on to resign after being accused of sexual harassment by seven women.

Mariah was spotted linking arms with her dad as he spoke on his cell with a grim expression on his face. She carried her phone and a charger, as well as a soda during their walk in front of their Albany home. The activist, who helmed New York’s Wear A Mask ad contest in 2020, appeared to be showing support to her father amidst the ramped up calls for him to leave office. See the photos HERE.

After a seventh woman alleged on March 12 that the governor touched her without her consent, New York politicians urged Cuomo to leave office. As he has throughout the entire scandal, Cuomo insisted again that he will not resign. He told reporters at a press conference on March 12 that he refuses to bow to “cancel culture.”

He also shot back at New York politicians, like Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who have called for his resignation and condemned his alleged behavior. “Politicians take positions for all sorts of reasons including political expediency and bowing to pressure,” he stated. “People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth… let the review proceed.

‘I am not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people – part of this is that I am not part of the political club and you know what, I’m proud of it.” New York’s attorney general is currently investigating the allegations. Cuomo apologized to his accusers on March 3 for making them “uncomfortable.” At the time, only three women had come forward.

"I want to address the recent allegations that have been made against me," New York Gov. Cuomo says. "I will fully cooperate with that review," he adds, of New York Attorney General investigation. https://t.co/IcYIgdtH6t pic.twitter.com/jYLt9UZBIv — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2021

“I feel terrible these people felt uncomfortable, felt hurt, felt pain from the interactions.” the governor said. “I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it and, frankly, I am embarrassed by it… I’ve learned an important lesson. I’m sorry for whatever pain I caused anyone. I never intended it. And I will be the better for this experience.”