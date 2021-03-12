Peta Murgatroyd Says Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Are ‘In It For The Long Haul’

‘DWTS’ pro Peta Murgatroyd dished on Sharna Burgess’ new romance with Brian Austin Green while promoting her new beauty line.

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, 34, sees a bright future for her best friend Sharna Burgess, 35, and her new beau Brian Austin Green, 47. “I think it’s only been 6 months or something, but they’re in it for the long haul,” Peta told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on March 11, while talking about her tanning mousse, Peta Jane Beauty. “I am so happy for her. I can’t even tell you.”

Sharna and Brian were first spotted together when they boarded a plane for the holidays in Dec. 2020. The season 27 mirrorball champ made things official shortly after by posting a photo on Jan. 11 of the couple kissing on a hotel balcony in Hawaii. Things have continued heating up ever since, most recently with Sharna meeting Brian’s three children, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox, 34. “He’s a wonderful dad, and he and his wife, uh, ex-wife, have raised three beautiful children,” Sharna told Australia’s The Morning Show in Feb. “And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.”

Peta and Sharna go way back with their special friendship. She admits she’s never seen her bestie, who served as a bridesmaid in her 2017 wedding to husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 41, so smiley. “I have never seen her this happy since I met Sharna Burgess,” the aspiring actress and mom to son Shai, 3, shared. “I am so thrilled for her. The two of them together are just so intertwined and so beautiful and so connected already.”

While fans anxiously wait for word on a potential 30th season of DWTS, Peta says everyone is pulling for Brian to join the show and have Sharna as his dancing partner. “That would be amazing,” Peta added. “We’ve already suggested it, but it’s just whether Brian is up for it or not. I don’t know if he is!”

Either way, Peta’s so ready for next season! She’s been on the show enough to know how important a perfect tan is, so much so that she launched her own that fans can apply at home for only $30! “On Dancing with the Stars as you know, we put on 3 or 4 coats of it in one sitting,” Peta said of the show’s crazy spray tan schedule. “We have to be extra dark and I wanted to create something that the everyday woman could go outside, feel confident and not smell bad with all those crazy spray tans that you can get done, so something that’s really natural. I created, I think, the perfect color.”