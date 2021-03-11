Christie Brinkley, 67, Looks Incredible In A Sexy Bodysuit For New Photo Shoot

Christie Brinkley slayed in a cream-colored bodysuit and blazer for a sexy new ‘girlboss’ inspired shoot on Instagram.

Christie Brinkley has proved, yet again, that age is nothing but a number! The 67-year-old supermodel shared a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram slaying in a high-cut, cream bodysuit with cutouts while channeling a “girlboss” for SBLA Beauty. She looked simply phenomenal in the fierce business-y outfit that’s… not exactly HR approved: the barely-there bodysuit, cream blazer, matching stiletto pumps, and oversized drop earrings. See it HERE.

It’s unclear what the photo was taken for, or when. Christie tagged SBLA Beauty, which she only started repping in February in the shot, and gave them a shoutout in her cute caption: “Ok…I’m ready for my Zoom! #girlboss @sblabeauty.” She added lipstick and lips emojis. But Christie is so absolutely ageless that her Instagram followers can’t even tell if it’s a current or throwback photo!

“I seriously can’t tell your pics from 30 years ago to current. Unbelievable,” one fan commented, adding loads of fire emojis. “You look AMAZING!!!! What’s your secret besides great genetics?” another fan needed to know asap. “Business in the front, party in the back,” makeup artist Sandy Linter declared. The common consensus in the comments section? Christie’s a total bombshell!

The blonde beauty told her fans in January that she only recently started feeling her age. Wearing leggings and a bra top, the Parks and Recreation alum confessed that “I started to feel limited! Restricted! Dare I say… old” after a broken arm left her limited in how she could exercise. Like many, Christie said that she gained weight during the pandemic, which made her feel worse.

She decided enough was enough and started “moving [her] body” again! And with that, she was able to face turning 67 and looking damn good doing it. “I am getting stronger every day, and I like to think I’m ready for anything… a hike, swim, dive, paddle, ride, ski and even a big piece of birthday cake! Hey I can work it off,” she wrote.