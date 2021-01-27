Christie Brinkley Rocks Crop Top Ahead Of 67th Birthday & Admits This Was The 1st Year She Felt ‘Old’

One week ahead her of her 67th birthday, Christie Brinkley proved that age is nothing but a number by posting a mirror selfie of herself in a crop top and leggings.

Christie Brinkley, 66, is feeling good as she gears up to celebrate her 67th birthday on Feb. 2. The gorgeous model posted a new Instagram photo of herself on Jan. 25, where she’s wearing a matching workout set consisting of a light blue crop top and leggings. She struck a pose as she snapped a picture of herself in the mirror. In the photo’s caption, she reflected on her difficult past year and admitted that she’s finally feeling rejuvenated after starting to notice her age at 66.

“I love birthdays! I just don’t like the numbers so I pretty much ignore them, I’ve never felt as old as the number anyway…until this year,” Christie admitted. “After my very nasty break of my right arm and the frozen shoulder it gave me, I couldn’t do downward dogs, planks, push-ups, and at the other end, my hip was getting worse with each passing year and long bike rides left me limping. I started to feel limited! Restricted! Dare I say…old!”

Christie explained that a lack of exercise amidst the coronavirus pandemic– and, of course, extra time at home to bake banana bread — led to her gaining “inevitable extra pounds.” At that point, she decided to take action. “[I] fixed my hip, got the total replacement, and I am overjoyed to be able to move my body again,” she gushed. “I am getting stronger every day, and I like to think I’m ready for anything…a hike, swim, dive, paddle, ride, ski and even a big piece of birthday cake! Hey I can work it off!”

Christie’s arm injury stemmed from her appearance on Dancing With The Stars in the fall of 2019. She hurt her wrist and arm ahead of the show’s premiere, requiring surgery. Luckily her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, was able to step in as her replacement, as Christie dealt with her recovery.

Meanwhile, her hip issues dated back to a helicopter crash in 1994. Years later, Christie began feeling pain in her hip, which intensified as the years went on. Finally, she decided to get a hip replacement in November 2020 to help alleviate the pain, and she’s been working on getting her strength back ever since.