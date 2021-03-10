Paris Jackson, 22, Responds To Criticism Over Her Friendship With Emile Hirsch, 35

Paris Jackson called Emile Hirsch one of her ‘youngest homies’ in response to critics who commented on their age difference.

Paris Jackson, 22, is speaking out about her age difference with Emile Hirsch, 35. The daughter of Michael Jackson posed for a cozy photo with the actor, which can be seen below, during the launch of their mutual friend’s Pizza Girl company on the night of Mar. 9, and after dating rumors started stirring up, some Instagram users commented on their 13-year age gap. “This relationship makes me uncomfortable,” one user wrote, prompting two responses from Paris, who also confirmed they are just friends.

“He’s actually one of the youngest homies of mine,” she wrote in her first response. “one of my best friends is in their 50s. you probably don’t have friends older than you because elders may find you annoying or immature lol.”

In a second comment she added, “not to mention another close friend of mine is 76. age is a number, i enjoy the company of people all ages. i am the student and teach of people from 5 years younger than me to 50 years older than me. nothing wrong with that.”

In addition to her latest comments about her and Emile’s age difference and romance rumors, Paris hilariously took to her Instagram story to share an image of someone in a mask and black cape chasing someone out of focus. “IS THAT YOUR NEW BF?” the section of the pic with the chaser had written over it. “P JUST TAKING A PIC WITH A GUY,” the other section read.

Paris’ comments come after Emile shared their new photo on his Instagram account with the caption, “Hiding out with you.” He also shared a photo of the two of them a few weeks before on Feb. 23 and in it, he was sweetly kissing Paris’ cheek. “Smile like you mean it,” he wrote in the caption to which Paris replied, “d’awww love you.”

When Paris is not debunking dating rumors, she’s focusing on her music career. The talented artist recently released her debut solo album, Wilted, and is often a spokesperson for causes that matter to her, including animal rights and environmental issues.