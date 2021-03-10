Halle Berry Struts In Sheer Crop Top & Cinderella Skirt While Listening To Ariana Grande

Halle Berry got extremely glammed up for a photoshoot in her backyard! She stunned in a cinderella-style ballgown with a sheer crop top and butterfly detailing.

Halle Berry looked totally ethereal in her latest post. The 54-year-old actress stunned in a Christian Siriano gown, and twirled while listening to Ariana Grande‘s new song, “Just Like Magic”. Taking inspiration from Ari, she captioned the March 10 video, “Just like magic…” as she rocked a black, Cinderella-style skirt which featured a lot of tulle.

In another post, she shared photos from a backyard photoshoot, which gave fans a better look at her sheer black top, which was adorned with silver butterflies. She also pulled her highlighted honey tresses back into a stylish up-do. “looking for a red carpet moment,” she wrote, as she posed amongst the greenery in her backyard.

“Gagging!!! My goodness…you are RADIATING,” one fan wrote, while Vanessa Bryant commented, “Love.” Tia Mowry and Kerry Washington also jumped into the comments section, dropping flame and heart emojis. Designer Christian Siriano also shared some snaps from the photoshoot. We are screaming!! @halleberry like a butterfly in the garden wearing Siriano! Thank you Halle for being a beautiful muse.”

They continued, “Naturally [she is] is the first to wear our PreFall all recycled collection. A chic butterfly top and tulle skirt. Let’s be glamorous at home everyone.” Halle commented on the brand’s post, “obsessed with this dress. thank you for making me feel so beautiful today.” We’re obsessed!

Recently, the actress packed on the PDA with her new boyfriend Van Hunt on Valentine’s Day. She posted some snaps of the couple together, posing in matching black hoodies. “To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right…I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing,” she captioned the post. “If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54!”

Halle and Van first sparked romance rumors in 2020. Halle eventually confirmed the relationship with an Instagram snap in September which showed her wearing a Van Hunt tee, accompanied by the caption, “now ya know…”