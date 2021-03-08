Tekashi 6ix9ine Challenges Meek Mill To A Physical Fight As Their Feud Rages On

Tekashi 6ix9ine wants to face off in a ‘1 v 1’ fight with Meek Mill, three weeks after their viral confrontation outside of a club was filmed on Valentine’s Day.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is not dropping his beef with Meek Mill. In the latest development of their long-running feud, the rainbow-haired rapper challenged Meek to a one-on-one fight in a video posted to Instagram on March 8. Tekashi also tried to insist that he has more money than Meek by flaunting his fleet of luxurious vehicles (including many Lamborghinis) and sparkly watches.

Tekashi reiterated his call-out in the caption of his video: “TELL @MEEKMILL COME FIGHT ME 1 V 1… THE ‘STREETS’ VS THE REAL LIFE.” Tekashi added that he doesn’t do “NOTHING FOR FREE” and wrote that he’s “GOT MORE MONEY” than Meek, a claim that he accompanied with a string of laughing emojis.

Tekashi continued to further elaborate his net worth by listing the prices of all the cars and jewelry in the video above: “JUST IN THIS VIDEO 500,000 + 600,000 + 300,000 + 400,000 + 300,000 + 250,000 + 250,000 + 250,000 + 1,000,000 + 1,000,000 + 200,000 + 300,000 THATS EVERYTHING JUST IN THIS VIDEO THAT I OWNNNNNNNN ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️” With that said, Tekashi tried to insist that he is “not on the same level” as Meek.

The headline should be: he waited outside a restaurant and popped up with the cops recording with his phone out! He tried to line me up to go to jail! https://t.co/gWAK3AEnbG — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021

Tekashi’s challenge comes three weeks after he was filmed yelling at Meek outside of a club in Atlanta on Valentine’s Day. Meek claimed that they “did not run into” each other; instead, the “Litty” rapper insisted that he was “getting into [his] car” and Tekashi “just popped out” in the parking garage. “69 waited out side the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf,” Meek tweeted.

Meek and Tekashi’s feud has been building up since 2018, when Tekashi was arrested on racketeering and firearm charges in November of that year. At the time, Meek said he thought Tekashi was a “good kid” who got “caught up” with the Internet and “trolling.” However, in May of 2020, Meek called Tekashi a “rat” after the “GOOBA” rapper testified against alleged members of his former gang in court in Sept. 2019. Tekashi then returned the diss while calling out multiple rappers in June of 2020.