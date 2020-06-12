Watch
Hollywood Life

Tekashi 6ix9ine Calls Meek Mill ‘A Rat’ Right Before Dropping New Song ‘Trollz’ With Nicki Minaj

Tekashi 6ix9ineTekashi69 launches LYFE, Ladies Night at BASE Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 28 Sep 2018This Thursday, LYFE featured an exclusive performance from New York rapper Tekashi69 for the first time in the Middle East, and DJs Tony Vegas and DJ AIK, who mesmerised the crowds with their nu disco mixes and hip-hop performances. BASE Dubai saw an endless line on Thursday night, where the crowd queued up to watch the rapper perform his famous hits ‘FEFE’ and ‘Get the strap’BASE Dubai successfully launched their first ladies night on Thursday which sold out and due to high demands 6ix9ine agreed to perform the following night on Friday!
Tekashi 6ix9ine Tekashi69 launches LYFE, Ladies Night at BASE Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 28 Sep 2018 This Thursday, LYFE featured an exclusive performance from New York rapper Tekashi69 for the first time in the Middle East, and DJs Tony Vegas and DJ AIK, who mesmerised the crowds with their nu disco mixes and hip-hop performances. BASE Dubai saw an endless line on Thursday night, where the crowd queued up to watch the rapper perform his famous hits ‘FEFE’ and ‘Get the strap’ BASE Dubai successfully launched their first ladies night on Thursday which sold out and due to high demands 6ix9ine agreed to perform the following night on Friday!
Tekashi 6ix9ine Weekend Festival, Helsinki, Finland - 17 Aug 2018
Tekashi 6ix9ine and Philipp Plein backstage Philipp Plein show, Backstage, Spring Summer 2019, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 21 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Evening Writer

Tekashi 6ix9ine threw the ‘rat’ insult right back at Meek Mill, believing it was hypocritical for Meek (and other rappers) to blast him for snitching. Even Meek’s ex, Nicki Minaj, defended Tekashi on IG Live.

Tekashi 6ix9ine doesn’t think it’s fair he’s constantly dragged as a snitch by the entire rap industry. Right before dropping his “Trollz” music video with Nicki Minaj on June 12, the 24-year-old rapper hopped onto an Instagram Live to try and prove that a number of other big names are okay with associating with other supposed snitches. “I’ma show you how this rap game is full of liars. I’ma show you how this rap game full of rats…I’ma show you how the rap game really works…I’ma expose the rap game right now, ’cause I got facts,” Tekashi declared.

First up was Meek Mill. Tekashi pulled up pictures of the Grammy-nominated rapper leaving a court room with Roc Nation Executive Desiree Perez, and pointed out a paragraph in a New York Daily News Article that read: “Desiree Perez, the wife of longtime Jay Z wingman Juan Perez, became a cooperating witness for the DEA in the 1990s. After her 1994 arrest for possession of 35 kilos of cocaine, Perez struck a deal with the feds, agreeing to wear hidden wires to record her meetings with major cocaine traffickers.”

Aided with this bit of information, Tekashi found it hypocritical that Meek took to Twitter on May 6 to call him a “rat” since the younger rapper “told on” alleged past members of his former gang, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, who Tekashi testified against in court in Sept. 2019.  “Meek Mill, you can’t pick and choose who you want to call rats…Ever since Nicki left you, you are a nobody…Did you forget who you was? I forgot what Drake said, what did Drake say? ‘Was that your tour or your girl’s tour?,'” Tekashi vented.

View this post on Instagram

Live 6ix9ine 🌈🌈🌈

A post shared by 6ix9ine Fan Page 🌈 (@6ix9inellx) on

Meek also came after Future, who took to his Instagram Story on June 11 to write, “I believe if u hang with a snitch u a snitch and deserve to die.” In response, Tekashi clapped back, “You rap about molly, percs, all this s–t, never got locked up for no drug offense. Ever…You say, if you hang out with a rat, you’re a rat. So what does that make you?” He then grouped Meek and Future into one diss by claiming that he didn’t need another big name artist to top the charts: “Before I became a rat, I did it on my own. Think about that…You and Meek Mill need Drake.”

View this post on Instagram

🌈

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Tekashi was feeling particularly vengeful, because he also called out Snoop Dogg, Gunna, and Young Thug. At one point, Nicki even joined for a joint Instagram Live session with Tekashi to give her two cents on the snitching controversy. “I feel rappers need to play it easy because everybody mingles and integrates with everybody, and if a top executive rat calls one of y’all unsigned rappers right now, y’all signing,” she said.

Meanwhile, people on Twitter haven’t only been concerned with Tekashi’s snitching in court. The rapper has previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of sexual misconduct for “the use of a child in a sexual performance” in 2015, which is regularly brought up as Tekashi has returned to releasing music since his early release from prison in April of 2020.