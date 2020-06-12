Tekashi 6ix9ine Calls Meek Mill ‘A Rat’ Right Before Dropping New Song ‘Trollz’ With Nicki Minaj

Tekashi 6ix9ine threw the ‘rat’ insult right back at Meek Mill, believing it was hypocritical for Meek (and other rappers) to blast him for snitching. Even Meek’s ex, Nicki Minaj, defended Tekashi on IG Live.

Tekashi 6ix9ine doesn’t think it’s fair he’s constantly dragged as a snitch by the entire rap industry. Right before dropping his “Trollz” music video with Nicki Minaj on June 12, the 24-year-old rapper hopped onto an Instagram Live to try and prove that a number of other big names are okay with associating with other supposed snitches. “I’ma show you how this rap game is full of liars. I’ma show you how this rap game full of rats…I’ma show you how the rap game really works…I’ma expose the rap game right now, ’cause I got facts,” Tekashi declared.

6ix9ine Puts Meek Mill And Jay z On Blast For Hanging With A Snitch pic.twitter.com/mE2EDcLbRJ — M2M RECORDS (@m2mrecordings) June 12, 2020

First up was Meek Mill. Tekashi pulled up pictures of the Grammy-nominated rapper leaving a court room with Roc Nation Executive Desiree Perez, and pointed out a paragraph in a New York Daily News Article that read: “Desiree Perez, the wife of longtime Jay Z wingman Juan Perez, became a cooperating witness for the DEA in the 1990s. After her 1994 arrest for possession of 35 kilos of cocaine, Perez struck a deal with the feds, agreeing to wear hidden wires to record her meetings with major cocaine traffickers.”

Aided with this bit of information, Tekashi found it hypocritical that Meek took to Twitter on May 6 to call him a “rat” since the younger rapper “told on” alleged past members of his former gang, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, who Tekashi testified against in court in Sept. 2019. “Meek Mill, you can’t pick and choose who you want to call rats…Ever since Nicki left you, you are a nobody…Did you forget who you was? I forgot what Drake said, what did Drake say? ‘Was that your tour or your girl’s tour?,'” Tekashi vented.

Meek also came after Future, who took to his Instagram Story on June 11 to write, “I believe if u hang with a snitch u a snitch and deserve to die.” In response, Tekashi clapped back, “You rap about molly, percs, all this s–t, never got locked up for no drug offense. Ever…You say, if you hang out with a rat, you’re a rat. So what does that make you?” He then grouped Meek and Future into one diss by claiming that he didn’t need another big name artist to top the charts: “Before I became a rat, I did it on my own. Think about that…You and Meek Mill need Drake.”

Tekashi was feeling particularly vengeful, because he also called out Snoop Dogg, Gunna, and Young Thug. At one point, Nicki even joined for a joint Instagram Live session with Tekashi to give her two cents on the snitching controversy. “I feel rappers need to play it easy because everybody mingles and integrates with everybody, and if a top executive rat calls one of y’all unsigned rappers right now, y’all signing,” she said.

Meanwhile, people on Twitter haven’t only been concerned with Tekashi’s snitching in court. The rapper has previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of sexual misconduct for “the use of a child in a sexual performance” in 2015, which is regularly brought up as Tekashi has returned to releasing music since his early release from prison in April of 2020.