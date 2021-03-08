Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Debuts New ‘Curtain Bangs’ In Hair Makeover Video — Watch

Kailyn Lowry has just changed up her hairstyle and the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star looks so stunning. She took fans to the salon with her in a video where she got new ‘curtain bangs.’

Between taking care of four sons — including a seven-month-old baby — and recently selling her house, Kailyn Lowry could use a little break for some self-care. She got in thanks to a hair makeover trip to Gem Beauty Co. in Bear, Delaware. The 28-year-old shared an Instagram video showing her “before” look of her loose, natural blonde waves looking a little dry and in need of some invigoration. Next she appeared in the salon chair at Gem, with coloring foils to help touch up her roots, as the video was set to “Virgo” by Jadu Jadu.

After the coloring came the cut and style, as Kail was next seen with her hair wetted down. Her stylist Taylor Kline then took a number of inches off of the front sides of her hair with a pair of scissors and gave her slight layers. Next Kailyn’s cut was fully visible as she had a blowout. Her locks appeared straight with the sides noticeably shorter and framing her face.

Kailyn then gave one final look at how her “after” look turned out, as Taylor had given the Teen Mom 2 star back some of her natural waves. She had also worked on the “curtain bangs” to feather out and away from her face. Between the freshened up color and the stunning new ‘do, Kailyn looked so beautiful and reinvigorated.

The MTV star simply wrote in the caption “#curtainbangs” and tagged the salon and stylist. She later recognized Mar. 8 being International Women’s Day with it’s own hashtag, as well as “#happyinternationalwomensday.” Since she’s raising a household of four boys, what a better way for Kail celebrate the day than spending some time taking care of herself!

Fellow moms cheered on Kailyn’s new look. Fan @al3sha commented, “Annnd my hair looks like crap after 2 kids. Yours is amazing,” with a hearts for eyes smiling emoji. Kail then replied, “@al3sha mine only looks good when it’s done. Do not worry.” Her stylist Taylor wrote that she was “Ob sessed” with how her client’s new ‘do turned out, along with an applause emoji. Kail gushed back, “you did thatttt.” Her Coffee Convos podcast co-host and pal Lindsie Chrisley left a fire emoji in the comments, as others marveled how “You have the best hair!” This really is the best hairstyle that Kailyn has rocked in some time. It is just absolute perfection on her.