Kailyn Lowry Hair Makeover: Shows Off Stunning Darker Locks In Gorgeous New Photo

Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram on Dec. 13 to reveal a new darker hairstyle that proves she knows how to pull off just about any color locks!

Kailyn Lowry, 27, has a new look! The Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo that showed her flaunting much darker brown locks to her Instagram on Dec. 13 and it’s quite the contrast from the usual bright blonde locks she’s known for. In the eye-catching pic, Kailyn is looking down and smiling as wears glasses and a white sweater over a black top while posing with a wavy hairstyle. “@gem_beautyco 💇🏻‍♀️🤩🥳✨ thank you @hairbytk,” she captioned the post, tagging the hair stylist responsible for the great look.

It didn’t take long for Kailyn’s followers to add their compliments to her hair in the comments section of the pic. “this change sits on you so well 😍,” one follower wrote. “This looks amazing,” another wrote while one follower called her “stunning”. “You look awesome!” another gushed. Some followers also left fire emojis to the post, indicating Kailyn is looking hot hot hot.

Despite the large amount of attention Kailyn got for her latest hair change, this isn’t the first time she’s showed off a brunette look. The mother debuted a similar look in Oct. when she posted a smiling photo of herself with the brown waves. “A woman who changes her hair is about to change her life 💃🏻,” she captioned the photo at the time.

Whether Kailyn is a blonde or brunette, she always manages to look flawless! We can’t help but wonder if she’ll pull of yet another color in the future. Red, perhaps? We guess only time will tell!