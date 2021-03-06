Married To Medicine’s Toya Bush-Harris Dishes On Gizelle Bryant’s Cameo In ‘Transparent’ New Season

‘Married to Medicine’ is back for season 8 and Toya Bush-Harris talked to us EXCLUSIVELY about what it was like to have one of the ‘RHOP’ ladies swing by for a cameo!

Married to Medicine returns to Bravo for its season 8 premiere on March 7 with both new and familiar faces. But this season, fans can expect even more excitement when Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant, 50, crosses over for an episode! “We happened to be in DC at the time and Gizelle came out and hung out with us,” Toya Bush-Harris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during a Feb. 25 episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live. “I’m always here for the cross overs. I love me some Monique [Samuels], Ashley [Darby], Gizelle. I love all of them. They were really, really sweet. She’s a mixer!”

Toya, who’s married to Dr. Eugene Harris, has been on the show since it first premiered back in 2013. The Atlanta based series follows the lives of driven, successful women who are in the medical field or married to someone who is. The show has become so successful that its since launched two spinoffs in Houston and Los Angeles.

The mom of two feels that even though she’s made so many friends since becoming a star of the network, she never knows who to invite over when the cameras are rolling! “We’re friends with so many different people on different shows,” Toya added. “And it’s weird because we don’t know if we should go on their show or if they should go on our show. We don’t know who to invite to our parties and it’s crazy because off camera we’re all hanging together, kicking it at our house so we’re like, ‘Why can’t we hangout on television too?'” she quipped.

Having Gizelle along for the ride this season, though brief, made sense since she’s used to having drama on her own show with her fellow cast mates. “It’s not like you have the same show, but you do see, we all deal with similar problems,” Toya added. “So it’s makes for a unique experience.”

Fans of the show better buckle up for an exciting season! With new cast member Anila Sajja joining, it sounds like things are about to get bumpy between the group! “In the past, we were used to sweeping a lot of things under the rug,” Toya added. “We say sorry, we don’t mean it and I just think, honestly, I was just over it. I really felt like we lost a lot in the last couple of years. We lost a lot of really good friendships and a lot of good friendships that meant a lot to me and it went on to be the same type of friends. The same type of show and so I just made a vow to myself that if they were going to continue to be fake and not transparent, I was going to call it out every opportunity I did.”

Married to Medicine premieres Sun. March 7 at 9pm on Bravo.