Jason Sudeikis & Keeley Hazell Fuel Dating Speculation After Appearing To Be In The Same House: See Pics

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell appeared to pose in front of identical fire places in the same house, following reports that the ‘Ted Lasso’ co-stars had grown ‘close.’

A fireplace has added fire to the fuel of ongoing dating speculation between Ted Lasso co-stars Jason Sudeikis, 45, and Keeley Hazell, 34. Let us explain: on March 3, Keeley posted a selfie to her Instagram Story that was taken in front of a fireplace. It wasn’t any ordinary fireplace; it looked identical to the one that Jason accepted his Golden Globe award in front of four days prior. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jason had to deliver his acceptance speech during the 2021 Golden Globes telecast from his living room.

Compare the two photos above and below, and you’ll see that both fireplaces appear to have the same white wooden frame and decorations (a vase holding incense, and another vase holding a few flowers). It’s unclear if Keeley’s fireplace selfie was a throwback, however, given what she wrote over it: “looking at my holiday snaps from this year.”

I'm not sure if this is *officially true* but I'm pretty sure that Jason Sudeikis is the first person to accept a #GoldenGlobes in a hoodie https://t.co/gMrpbjjqwe pic.twitter.com/xUq890Muht — Variety (@Variety) March 1, 2021

Keeley’s curious post arrives about two weeks after reports sparked dating speculation between Jason and Keeley. On Feb. 18, a report emerged claiming that “the pair have secretly met up for dates in London as Jason films comedy drama, Ted Lasso,” referring to the show that won Jason a Golden Globe, per The Sun‘s source.

When Jason “found out” about the reported romance between his estranged wife Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles (who’s starring in Olivia’s upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling), “Keeley was one of the people whom he turned towards,” the source continued, adding, “During this time he was understandably devastated, but [Keeley] was brilliant and incredibly supportive.” However, Jason felt like it was “too soon to leap into a new relationship” and he’s “in absolutely no rush” to do so, according to this report.

On the same day that report emerged, it was also reported that Jason “has grown close to” Keeley after splitting from Olivia at the beginning of 2020, which sources in London “confirmed” with Page Six.

Jason and Keeley starred in the 2014 comedy Horrible Bosses 2 together and continued to be friends afterwards. Keeley appeared on Jason’s new Apple TV+ series as Bex, and Juno Temple‘s character on the show (Keeley Jones) was also named after the former Page 3 model.