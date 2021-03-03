Ciara Twerks To Cardi B’s ‘Up’ On-Board A Luxury Yacht — Watch

Ciara absolutely slayed while breaking it down and showing off her fierce dance moves during a cruise on a glamorous yacht and performing choreography to Cardi B’s hit track ‘Up.’ Check out the mother-of-three showing off her moves!

There’s no denying it: Ciara has dance moves for days! The mother-of-three, 35, showed off her skills by recreating the choreography to Cardi B‘s new hit single “Up.” This time around, however, Ciara had the perfect stage, and recorded the entire bit on the deck and lounge cushions of a luxurious yacht. Although it was just Ciara, seemingly in the middle of the ocean, the production value was still high-quality.

Ciara did the choreography featured in the “Up” music video practically perfectly. She hit every single beat and move with total precision, and when it came to dropping it low and even twerking it out, Ciara proved that she was still in total command of the dance floor, just seven months after she gave birth to her and husband Russell Wilson‘s baby boy Win Harrison Wilson! “It’s Up,” she captioned the video, tagging Cardi B.

But as any dedicated fan would know, this isn’t even the first time that Ciara has paid homage to her fellow woman in music, Cardi B. For Halloween 2020, Ciara went all-out and dressed as the “Money” rapper, 28, on the cover of her Grammy-winning album Invasion Of Privacy. Not only was Ciara dressed to the nines for the holiday, her six-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, dressed up like Cardi’s husband Offset!

The two looked absolutely perfect as the famous pair, so it’s really no wonder that Ciara has continued to praise and empower Cardi all of this time later. But when it comes to Ciara’s dancing, she seriously has a lot to celebrate. The stunning entertainer, who also shares daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, 3, with husband Russell, revealed that she has been dedicated to losing her baby weight since welcoming sweet Win into her and Russell’s family.

“This week, I’m actually back on track, like all the way on track and I feel really good about where I’m going,” Ciara shared during her February 13 chat with Oprah Winfrey. Ciara partnered with Weight Watchers for her healthy journey, and has been so proud of the work that she’s put in and the results she has seen.

“I’m embracing my curves. I think I may want to hold on to five more pounds than I normally would. It is somewhat a new me. Again, I was a bit more intense in my thoughts and goals and I realized, I had to step back and say, ‘I’m actually doing really great. I’m doing good.’ You’ve got to allow yourself to enjoy the process. It’s OK to have a little fun.” With her latest dance video, Ciara has shown all of us that having fun is as easy as breaking it down to your favorite song!