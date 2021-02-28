Kylie Jenner Styles Daughter Stormi’s Hair As She Rocks A Black Bikini Top — Watch

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable hairstyling moment with her three-year-old daughter Stormi in a clip on her Instagram story and it showed off her impressive skills.

Kylie Jenner, 23, proved she’s a great hair stylist when she posted a new Instagram video on Feb. 28. The makeup mogul was styling her three-year-old daughter Stormi‘s hair in the clip and rocked a stylish black bikini top while she was at it. She also wore black leggings as she walked around the tot, who was patiently sitting in a chair during the memorable moment.

“the focus and determination lol,” Kylie cheekily captioned the sped up video, which was posted to her Instagram story.

The cute mother and daughter moment is just one of many that Kylie has been sharing to social media in the past few weeks. Just a few hours before the latest clip, she shared a video of her feet and Stormi’s feet walking on their own individual treadmills. “mommy & me workout,” she wrote over the post.

One day before that, she let her followers know that Stormi has similar style to her when she shared two pics of the little gal rocking an outfit that she would totally wear. It included a long-sleeved tan and black Marine Serre top, black leather pants, and matching sneakers. She wore the fashionable clothes while having fun outside with a pink puffer coat and a water hose.

When Kylie’s not making her fans swoon over her times with Stormi, she’s getting attention for her solo pics and videos. The beauty posted a series of photo shoot pics on Feb. 23 and they showed her looking stunning in a sexy gray outfit that featured a cutout crop top and long skirt. She posed while leaning her back against a wall and gave off fierce facial expressions as she captioned the post with, “less is more 🤍.”

Whether Kylie’s sharing posts of Stormi, herself, or both of them, she always seems to make a big impression with her fans. We look forward to seeing what else she shares in the near future, but in the meantime, we’ll keep enjoying her popular past posts!