Watch

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 2, Gets A Manicure From Dad Offset In Adorable Video

BACKGRID
Offset and Cardi B Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Los Angeles, CA - *PHOTOS OF Cardi's daughter, KULTURE TAKEN WITH PERMISSION* Cardi B & Offset share special moment at family dinner celebrating a birthday and Fathers Day. Cardi and Offset enjoyed dinner with about 15-20 people at Tao and happily posed for photos with their daughter who kept photobombing them as the couple posed for our photographer. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Offset and Cardi B American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Offset and Cardi B iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Take it from Offset – real men paint their daughter’s nails. Cardi B shared an adorable clip of the Migos rapper giving Kulture a manicure, proving that he’ll do anything for his ‘baby.’

“He be entertaining her shenanigans,” Cardi B captioned her Feb. 23 Instagram Story. In the clip, her husband, Offset, is focused on the task at hand: painting 2-year-old Kulture’s fingernails a shade of hot pink. “You’re really be having her do whatever the hell she wants,” says Cardi, 28, and without missing a beat – and without looking up – Offset, 29, proudly says, “It’s my baby.” Of course, he’s going to let her get away with “shenanigans.” Kulture – who was also apparently rocking a giant diamond earring in the clip – was pleased with her daddy’s work. Offset also got his daughter to say the word “pretty” after she giggled at seeing her nails turn pink.

This is not the first time that Kulture showed she has her dad wrapped around her finger within the past week. Cardi shared a few pics of their daughter looking all sorts of sassy on Feb. 20. “I was really meant to be a girl mom,” she wrote, adding that her daughter’s outfit was “styled by me.” But, the real revelation came next: [Offset] had to bribe her with cookies for these pics.” First, she gets bribed by cookies, and then she has her daddy do her nails? Kutlure is certainly taking after her mom in both looks and attitude.

Cardi B & Offset share special moment at family dinner celebrating a birthday and Fathers Day in 2020 (BACKGRID)

This attitude was on full display during Valentine’s Day. When Cardi and Kulture attempted to have a romantic date night, they had a surprise visitor. “Is this for me?” asked Cardi as her daughter presented her mother with a rose. “It’s from me,” said Kulture before saying “thank you” and taking the flower back. It looked like Kulture was going to leave her daddy hanging – “Can I get a kiss?” he asked, with no response – before she planted one on his lips. “I love you, Daddy!” she shouted. Cardi took this whole interruption in stride. “I guess NO dinner for two,” she said.

Though, let’s not act like Cardi isn’t going to let Kulture get away with murder. At the start of February, Cardi shared an Instagram Story of her daughter “doing her makeup” while lying down. Kulture, while using her fingers, painted up her mom’s face. While fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race may know the term “beat your mug,” Cardi’s makeup made it looks like she was beaten up. Still, Kulture was pleased. Anything for her baby, right?

 