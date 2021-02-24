Jill Biden Assures Kelly Clarkson ‘Things Will Get Better’ After Divorce: ‘I Wouldn’t Have Joe’ Without Mine

Dr. Jill Biden offered Kelly Clarkson some kind words as the talk show host goes through her divorce, telling her to take things ‘one day at a time.’

Dr. Jill Biden got incredibly candid with Kelly Clarkson in a preview clip for the Thursday, February 25, episode of the The Kelly Clarkson Show. The two women discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how the nation is moving forward, but also got very personal, with the First Lady of the United States, 69, offering Kelly some advice as she continues her divorce proceedings with ex Brandon Blackstock. “This is what I would say to you if I were your mother,” Dr. Biden began.

“You know, my mother always said to me, ‘things are going to look better tomorrow,'” she shared with the host, 38. “And if you can take one day at a time, things will get better,” she said. Then, Dr. Biden reflected on her own divorce, which she went through at roughly 24 years old. “I look back on it now and I think, you know, if I hadn’t gotten divorced, I never would’ve met Joe [Biden],” she confessed, referencing her husband of 43 years.

“I wouldn’t have the beautiful family I have now. So, I really think things happen for the best, and I think, Kelly, over time — I don’t know how long it’s been for you — but I think, over time you heal,” she assured the singer. “You’re gonna be surprised,” Dr. Biden revealed to Kelly. “And I can’t wait until the day comes for you. And you’re gonna call me up and you’re gonna say, ‘Hey, Jill! You were right!'”

The words clearly touched Kelly, who was completely enraptured by Dr. Biden’s empathetic, thoughtful advice. Kelly is currently in the midst of her divorce from husband of roughly seven years, Brandon, with whom she shares daughter River Rose Blackstock, 6, and son Remington Alexander Blackstock, 4. The Grammy winner filed for divorce in June 2020, and the former couple has been co-parenting their youngsters ever since. Kelly has been so incredibly transparent about her divorce, but it’s not often fans get to hear Dr. Jill Biden discuss her first marriage to Bill Stevenson.

Dr. Biden married Stevenson in 1970 when she was roughly 18 years old. As the couple’s marriage went on, the two seemingly drifted apart. By 1975, the former couple’s divorce was finalized and Dr. Biden began dating President Joe Biden. They wed in 1977, making Dr. Biden the stepmother to President Biden’s sons Beau and Hunter Biden. In 1981, the Biden family welcomed daughter, Ashley Biden, and the little family was complete! It’s wonderful to see both women be so open about their lives and offer such incredible advice. We cannot wait to see how they continue to use their respective platforms in the years to come!