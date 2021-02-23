See Pics

Britney Spears Cuddles With BF Sam Asghari In Cute Throwback Pics From Maui Vacation

Britney Spears took to Twitter to share a series of adorable PDA-filled photos of her and her boyfriend Sam Asghari getting cozy in a private plane during their ‘last trip to Maui’.

Britney Spears, 39, shared a sweet throwback moment with her fans when she posted a tweet full of pics from a previous getaway to Maui with her hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26. The singer had her arms around her muscular beau while sitting in a private plane in two of the snapshots and appeared to be sleeping in the other. “These are pix from our last trip to Maui!!!!!,” she captioned the tweet along with a plane, pink flower, ocean wave, sun, and beach emoji.

The “…Baby One More Time” crooner was wearing a tan sweater in the cuddly photos and was wrapped in a light brown blanket in the other. Sam showed off a black sleeveless hoodie that put his biceps on full display as he pointed to a sleepy Britney who wore sunglasses during her relaxing time. The lovebirds also smiled and laughed for the camera while posing together and looked like they were having a great time together.

Once Britney shared the epic post, her fans were quick to reply in the comments section. “So cute,” one fan wrote while another gushed, “Britney you being happy, free and loved is all that matters! I love these photos They look like you had a good time.”

Before Britney got attention for her pics with Sam, she made headlines for other throwback photos with her ex Justin Timberlake, 40. They were from her 18th birthday party at NYC’s bar Halo and she and the fellow singer got cozy during the bash, which was attended by a large group of people. Britney’s dad Jamie Spears and mom Lynne Spears could also be seen in some of the photos.

The old but good pics turned up after Britney and her dad have been in the spotlight a lot over the past few weeks due to the premiere of the FX/Hulu documentary Framing Britney Spears. The doc focused on the ups and downs of Britney’s career as well as her conservatorship controlled by Jamie. It also focused on the #FreeBritney movement, which was started by fans to raise awareness of the pop star’s situation and in turn, try to get a judge to release Jamie from the control he has over her finances and let her have her own freedom.

Britney has yet to publicly speak out about the documentary but she’s been regularly posting lighthearted social media posts that show her happily posing and/or dancing around at various times.