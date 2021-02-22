Halle Berry, 54, Rocks Short Shorts & High Heels While ‘Soakin’ Up The Sunday Sun’ In New Pic

Halle Berry showed her Instagram followers that she could still strut her stuff, showing off a cute little outfit with an oversized shirt, short shorts, and high heels while strolling through her garden! Check out the snap!

Halle Berry totally stunned her fans with her latest Instagram snap that she posted on February 21. In the photo, the Oscar winner, 54, was captured taking a stroll in her garden, which was beautifully highlighted by the beaming sun. Although the scenery was unquestionably stunning, Halle totally stood out with her cute little outfit she fashioned for her walk!

The actress wore an oversized LaQuan Smith shirt along with a set of strappy Kat Maconie high heels with a pair of short shorts that could hardly be glimpsed beneath the billowing top! Halle’s long legs and built calf muscles looked great in the little number, and fans fawned over Halle’s look in the comment section to her post. “Soakin’ in that Sunday sun,” Halle captioned the fabulous photo.

While Halle spent her Sunday in the sun, the star has also made time for her new love: Van Hunt! The couple have been going incredibly strong for the last several months, and they celebrated their love on Valentine’s Day with a few sweet posts on social media. Prior to the Valentine’s Day holiday, Halle took to Twitter and shared a video fo herself dancing with Van by her side.

The clip, which was captured from the back, also featured Van’s tune “Being A Girl,” and fans were all about Halle’s love fest. “You keep everything simple,” Halle captioned the touching tribute to her valentine. But while Halle and Van have been fairly reticent to share more details about their romance, they’ve become more and more comfortable giving their fans and admirers glimpses into their life together.

In fact, Halle has posted a few snaps of the lovebirds together, including a Valentine’s Day post where the pair moved in for a sweet smooch! It’s so clear to fans that Halle is absolutely thriving during this thrilling chapter in her life. Whether she’s working a cute ‘fit in her garden, or showing off her love for her beau, we cannot wait to see what the stunning star shares next!