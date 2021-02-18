Bella Hadid Stuns In Tiny White Bikini While Riding In A Golf Cart On Tropical Vacation — Watch

Winter blues? Bella Hadid is longing for a tropical getaway, and remembering her cherished 24th birthday vacay in a series of throwback photos and a video in a white bikini.

Bella Hadid misses the tropics. The supermodel went on a gorgeous beachy getaway with close pals to celebrate 24th birthday in October 2020, and now she wants to go back. On Feb. 17, 2021 the stunner shared a series of photos and a video to her Instagram, wishing she was back in paradise. Bella could be seen trying to drive a golf cart while wearing a sexy white string bikini. The bottoms tied around her hips, while the top was a scoop neck sporty style that featured fine gold piping around the edges.

Even though Bella’s long wavy hair was wet and she looked like she just went for a swim, the beauty could be seen with plenty of gold bangle bracelets on both wrists. She was also wearing a gold chain with a large, heavy pendant, and a small belt around her waist made of cowry shells. Bella donned a small blue sarong over her bikini bottom for her golf cart ride, along with a pair of heavy white sneakers instead of going barefoot like her pals in the cart.

Bella was joined by three close female pals, with Fanny Bourdette-Donon riding shotgun in the front seat of the cart while her friend Devon Carlson and another bestie sat in the back, facing away from the direction where they were headed. In the second slide, Bella could be seen laughing and making flirty faces at the camera in a brief video, with her friends all smiles as well.

Bella Hadid has a killer swimsuit body that she loves to flaunt on beach vacations. Photo credit: MEGA.

Apparently Bella wasn’t feeling as happy at the time she posted the material to the ‘gram as she was when the bikini photos and video were taken. “Just found these….This is not how I feel right now but here we are,” she wrote in the caption. Several eagle-eyed fans noticed that they were leftover snaps from Bella’s 24th birthday celebration in Oct. 2020, where she whisked just a few of her closest pals away to a tropical island. Bella shared a photo of herself and Fanny in the turquoise water together in an Oct. 23, 2020 IG post, where she was in the same white bikini bottoms and jewelry as the photos she posted today. Just her bikini top was slightly different, as it was still white but had a crossover neckline.

On Oct. 8 — the day prior to Bella’s actual birthday — she shared a series of photos aboard a private plane with her gal pals, surrounded by birthday balloons. “Oh gosh I feel just really lucky. I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable,” she wrote in the caption. After arriving at their tropical destination, Bella went on to share plenty of bikini photos from her birthday getaway with friends.