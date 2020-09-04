Bella Hadid, Demi Lovato & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

The summer is officially coming to an end & some of our fave stars rounded out the season in fabulous outfits & we rounded up the best dressed celebrities of the week!

Summer is sadly over but that didn’t stop the celeb set from going out with a bang and we saw some seriously amazing looks this week. From Bella Hadid to Demi Lovato – we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!

Bella Hadid

Bella, 23, looked sexier than ever at the 2020 VMAs on Sunday, August 30. The supermodel stepped out on the red carpet in a long-sleeve sheer Nensi Dojaka Ssense Brown Mesh Bodysuit that featured spaghetti straps and an off-the-shoulder neckline, while the entire front was completely see-through. The only thing covering her chest was two black pieces of fabric, while her toned abs were on full display. She styled the sexy top with a pair of oversized low-rise Nensi Dojaka Ssense Black Wool Pleated Trousers and topped her look off with black and silver By Far Gina Chain Leather Sandals. Bella tied her whole look together with an edgy messy bun and slick side bangs, while a sultry smokey eye completed her glam.

Demi Lovato

Demi, 28, looked sophisticated and fabulous when she rocked a patterned suit while filming. She opted to wear a fitted bright green Versace Jungle Print Single-Breasted Blazer with nothing underneath. She styled the blazer with the matching skintight Versace Jungle Print Leggings and accessorized with a pair of massive gold Jennifer Fisher 2 Thread Hoops Earrings and neon green Stuart Weitzman Nudist Sandals.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, looked like a summer dream when she was out in West Hollywood on Sept. 2 rocking a forest green mini Realisation Par the Inez Dress in Dazed Noir. She styled her look with a pair of fluffy Gucci Mink Fur Mules with Crystals, a Jacquie Aiche Moonstone Rosary Necklace, a Poppy Lissiman Malibu Waistbag, The M Jewelers Signature Script Necklace, and a Jacquie Aiche 31 Diamond Emily Necklace.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie, 22, was out in LA on Sept. 3 when she rocked an all-black ensemble featuring a super lowcut scoop neck tank top tucked into a pair of high-waisted, loose satin trousers. She accessorized her outfit with a Masqd Bee Face Mask, a Suzanne Kalan Sparkler Bar 18Kt Yellow Gold Diamond Necklace, a Jacquie Aiche 31 Diamond Emily Necklace, a Xiv Karats Custom 14Kt Gold and Diamond Fifi Necklace, a Cartier Love Bracelet, and a pair of Gucci Gg3807 Cat Eye Sunglasses.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes, 41, looked chic and casual when she was out for a stroll in NYC on Sept. 3. She threw on a pair of dark wash skinny jeans with a skintight strapless white Khaite Lucie Ribbed-Knit Top. She topped her look off with a For Days Smiley Mask, Prada Pr 08Vs 1Ab5S0 Sunglasses, and a pair of white Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, has been popping up on our best dressed list all summer long and her latest outfit may just be one of our favorites. The mother-of-three stepped out to dinner in Malibu on August 30 when she rocked a mustard yellow leather ensemble featuring a baggy jacket and matching high-waisted paper-bag shorts. Tucked into the shorts she rocked a tight white tanktop and accessorized with a nude Skims Face Mask, a Prada Mini Burlap Shoulder Bag, and a pair of Gianvito Rossi Calypso Leather Sandals.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts, 29, was out in LA on Aug. 30 when she showed off her growing baby bump in a pair of tight black leggings with a fitted gray blazer. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of black and white Vans Mix Checkerboard Slip-On Sneakers, Garrett Leight x Clare V. Nouvelle Sunglasses, and a black leather Celine Medium C Bag.