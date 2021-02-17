Britney Spears Gifts Niece Ivey, 2, The ‘Cutest Purses’ Says Sis Jamie Lynn: She’s The Best ‘Auntie’ Ever

Britney Spears sent the sweetest surprise to her two-year-old niece, Ivey! See the photo of Jamie Lynn’s toddler with her new purses, courtesy of her pop star auntie!

Britney Spears knows how to spoil her adorable niece! The princess of pop, 39, gifted the two-year-old daughter of her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, some cute new purses for her collection. Jamie Lynn, who shares Ivey with her husband Jamie Watson, shared a precious photo to her February 16 Instagram Story of her baby girl with her new purses, and the toddler was all about them.

“Auntie always sending the cutest purses for my girl,” the Zoey 101 alum, 29, captioned the image, which you can see above. “[Britney Spears] she loves em all,” she added, tagging her big sister. Along with the initial image, Jamie also added another photo of Ivey in her Pink Floyd band T-shirt posing with her new accessories. She also added a video of Ivey checking out one of her new pink purses, and Jamie tagged Britney in that addition, as well!

Jamie and Britney clearly have a bond like no other, and recently the two sisters have been back under the microscope following The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. After the doc, which chronicled Britney’s rise to fame, intense media scrutiny, and 12-year conservatorship, premiered on February 6, Jamie finally broke her silence and made a bold statement. “Dear Media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past. Look where that got us. Do better,” she wrote in a February 12 Instagram Story.

The Sweet Magnolias star also added that she “loves” her sister “very much.” Unlike her big sis, Jamie’s relationship with fame has been quite different. Jamie’s big break came in 2005 when she earned the role of Zoey Brooks on the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101. Production on the series came to an abrupt end in 2007, when Jamie revealed that she was expecting her now-12-year-old daughter, Maddie, with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. Jamie was 16 years old at the time.

Following her highly-publicized pregnancy, however, Jamie’s own sister was placed under a conservatorship in 2008, which is still in affect to this day. Although Jamie doesn’t often comment on her big sister’s circumstances, the two are still seemingly close, as evidenced by Britney’s sweet gifts for little Ivey. Hopefully fans get to see more precious moments like this in the future.