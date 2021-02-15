Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen & Delilah Hamlin Have Sexy Valentine’s Dates With Their Guys

From Beyonce’s romantic night out with Jay-Z, to Kourtney Kardashian’s first Valentine’s Day with Travis Barker, see how the stars celebrated on February 14.

Some of our favorite Hollywood couples definitely know how to plan a romantic date night. But stars like Beyonce and Jay-Z, and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend totally dialed up the romance for Valentine’s Day! The most loved-up day of the year looked a little different in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however these couples were still able to make the most of it. See snaps from celebs enjoying date nights on February 14!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

I cannot wait another moment for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian to officially out their relationship to the world pic.twitter.com/VDwtyzRPBE — liv (@oliviahinds) February 15, 2021

New couple Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Travis Barker, 45, celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together! The Poosh founder and the Blink 182 star both posted photos of the same fireplace setting, after he shared a snap of what appeared to be Kourt’s foot with a diamond anklet. The reality star also posted a sweet, tongue-in-cheek note on her Instagram Story, which read, “Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182.”

Beyonce & Jay-Z

Notoriously private couple Beyonce, 39, and Jay-Z, 51, were spotted on a rare public outing on Valentine’s Day. The parents-of-three stepped out at a restaurant in Santa Monica for a romantic dinner date — and they looked very sleek and stylish, as per usual. Bey rocked a black jacket with bright red accessories, including towering pumps, sunglasses, and a red purse. Meanwhile, Jay cut a more casual figure in a black hoodie, which he used to shield himself from photographers.

Delilah Hamlin & Eyal Booker

Delilah Hamlin, 22, enjoyed a romantic Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend Eyal Booker, 25. The daughter of Lisa Rinna, 57, was seen snuggling the former Love Island contestant as they sat on a Santa Monica beach while watching the sunset. Delilah opted for a cropped white tee with a pair of wide-legged orange pants and a tan cardigan. Her beau also cut a casual figure in a white tee, dark pants, and a green jacket.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend totally nailed their Valentine’s Day looks, when they stepped out on February 14 looking very suave. The couple, who have been married for nearly a decade, stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles wearing chic black outfits. The model opted for a black mini dress with a scoop neckline, which she paired with a black fur coat and matching pumps. Meanwhile, the La La Land star donned a red blazer paired with a black shirt and dark trousers.