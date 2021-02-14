RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Reveals Why Fans Won’t ‘Be Ready’ For Her ‘Shocking’ Bachelorette Party

‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey is opening up about her surprise bachelorette party thrown by pal Cynthia Bailey — and says fans should be prepared for some good TV!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Cynthia Bailey, 53, was surprised when her cast member Kandi Burruss, 44, threw her a bachelorette party with a stripper. Cynthia teased Bravo fans should be prepared for what’s to come when we finally see what goes down in South Carolina after reading wild reports for months. “I was not ready,” Cynthia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY from her Lake Bailey home during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live. “And I don’t think you guys are going to be ready,” she added during the Feb. 13 interview.

Fans will finally get a glimpse of the stripper, Michael “B.O.L.O THE ENTERTAINER” Bolwaire, who has been made headlines last fall. B.O.L.O. found himself at the center of the “stripper scandal,” which was reported by Page Six in Oct. 2020. It was alleged that a hookup happened between B.O.L.O. and two of the ‘wives, which he later denied on social media.

In an exclusive clip obtained by HL, we see Kandi receiving texts from her pal DonJuan as the ladies are on their way home from dinner. “The package has arrived,” the text read. We then see the B.O.L.O waiting in a cage dressed in Chanel ready to surprise the ladies.

Cynthia admits she didn’t see her fun party causing so much rukus! “No, not at all,” Cynthia said. “Not at all. I will say this — We all had a great time. Kandi Burruss-Tucker can throw one hell of a bachelorette party, that’s for sure. I was clear and present for all of the festivities. I kind of tapped out for the after the after the after party, but I definitely learned a lot and took a lot in and brought home quite a few tricks.”

With Valentine’s Day here, it’s the perfect time for Cynthia to tap into the new tricks thanks to her pal! The Seagrams spokesperson, who sipped her favorite beverage from the brand, a strawberry daiquiri, to get ready for a special date night with new husband Mike Hill, 50. ” I was blessed by Kandi with a sex swing which we were too tired to use at our wedding night, but I did take it to the hotel, but I do think we’re going to take it to the honeymoon.”