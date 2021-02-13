Janet Jackson Thanks Fans For Their Support 1 Day After Justin Timberlake Apology & After ‘Control’ Hits No. 1

Just a day after Justin Timberlake’s apology, Janet Jackson said she felt ‘blessed’ as fans spearheaded one of her most iconic albums to the top of the charts.

Janet Jackson, 54, has spoken out for the first time since Justin Timberlake‘s apology. The superstar bundled up for an outdoor walk in the snow as she addressed her 5.4 million Instagram followers. “I was at home just the other day, by myself, and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me,” she began, keeping her face behind a protective mask.

After the 17th anniversary of her controversial performance with Justin — in which her breast was exposed live during the Super Bowl — Janet’s iconic album Control went back to number one on Apple’s iTunes chart. The 1986 album is largely considered her commercial breakthrough spawning some of her best-known hits. “I’m so thankful for him being in my life — and I’m so thankful for all of you being in my life, you’re so special to me,” she went on. “I want to thank all of you for making Control number one once again after 35 years. I never, ever in a million years thought this would happen. I really appreciate you and I thank you so, so much,” she wrapped up the short message.

The major milestone comes 35 years after the album was released and as fans made #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay trend during the Super Bowl on Feb. 7. Janet herself even launched the #Control35 reels challenge on Instagram where fans showed off their versions of her iconic dance moves, which was originally choreographed by Paula Abdul. Halle Berry was quick to support Janet in the comments, writing “love your forever “miss jackson if ya Nasty” !!” — referencing her hit song “Nasty,” while Taraji P. Henson added, “YOU DESERVE ALL THAT IS GREAT QUEEN!!”

Justin’s apology came amidst backlash as his past relationship with Britney Spears was re-examined in the documentary Framing Britney Spears. Fans took to Twitter to call out Justin for his past behavior, including comments about his sex life with Britney, the “Cry Me A River” video, as well as the Super Bowl incident with Janet. “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” the “Mirror” singer wrote on Feb. 12.

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” he went on. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I fail,” he also wrote.