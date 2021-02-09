Patrick Mahomes Gushes He’s ‘Super Excited’ For Brittany Matthews To Give Birth

Patrick Mahomes didn’t leave Super Bowl LV with the championship, but he still feels like a winner. Patrick gave an update on his pregnant fiancée Britany Matthews and how he can’t wait to meet his baby girl.

Though Patrick Mahomes was still hurting from losing Super Bowl LV when he called into 610 Sports Radio Kansas City on Monday (Feb. 8), the 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had a moment of positivity when the conversation turned to Brittany Matthews, 25. “Hopefully [she] gets all the way to her due date,” Patrick said of his pregnant fiancée, “but I mean really, anytime, I could be having a baby girl, and I’m super excited about that. It’s gonna be something special, and I’m excited for the journey of trying to find ways to better myself and become the best dad that I can be.”

Brittany announced that she and Patrick were expecting on Sept. 29, 2020. “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” she captioned the Instagram post of Patrick holding her stomach while she held up a picture of her sonogram. The following month, the soon-to-be parents learned the sex of their unborn child, thanks to help from their dogs, Silver and Steele. The two adorable pups walked down an aisle made of white paper. As they walked, they left behind a trail of pawprints….that was colored pink!

Since then, Brittany has enjoyed being pregnant and, subsequently, enjoyed showing off her pregnancy fashions. She showed off her growing bump in a pregnancy workout in November and was spotted (safely) rooting on the Chiefs in a Jan. 2021 game while cradling her bump. Just weeks before the Super Bowl, Brittany turned up the heat by posing in a lace and floral-themed maternity shoot, which invoked Beyoncé comparisons.

When Brittany said that she and Patrick were “taking a small detour to the wedding,” she wasn’t kidding. Their pregnancy announcement came less than a month after she revealed their engagement by sharing a picture of the stunning – and reportedly $150k – engagement ring. “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us,” Brittany captioned her post with photos from the proposal. “It’s always us, it’s always you and me.”

Brittany proved that these weren’t just pretty words following the Chiefs’ 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Now how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out, and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does,” Brittany tweeted, offering some encouraging words to her soon-to-be-husband after a letdown of a game. Instead of focusing on the negative moment, she looked towards the positive future. “Now, let’s have a baby!”