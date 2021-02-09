Katy Perry’s Dark Hair Makeover: She Shows Off Long Brunette Locks — Before & After Pics

Just hours after doing an interview with blonde hair, Katy Perry showed up on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ with much darker locks!

Katy Perry debuted a brand new look during her Jimmy Kimmel Live interview on Feb. 8. After months of sporting blonde hair, the hot mom was back to brunette for the chat, where she talked all about her daughter, Daisy Dove, as well as the upcoming season of American Idol. Katy also shared various photos of her long, brown hair on Instagram. Her locks were parted down the middle and styled in loose waves.

Earlier in the day, Katy virtually appeared on Live With Kelly & Ryan, and she still had her blonde hair for that interview. It’s unclear if her darker look is a wig or something more permanent, but it’s no secret that Katy loves changing up her hair looks quite often. When American Idol returns on Feb. 14, though, she’ll be sporting her blonde locks, as the auditions for this season were filmed back in the fall.

“I like to keep people on the edge of their seats,” Katy told Jimmy Kimmel, regarding her changing hairstyles. “But when mama has a night off, she leans all the way in!” Of course, Jimmy had to ask Katy how motherhood was going, and she gushed that it was the “best decision” she ever made. “I’ve got an incredible fiance [Orlando Bloom], who’s done this before — he has a ten year old son — so as much as I didn’t need to hear all those stories, they actually helped,” Katy admitted. “He’s been amazing, incredible. We’re so in love and so grateful.”

Katy announced that she was pregnant in March 2020. Despite the coronavirus pandemic taking over the world after that, Katy was very much in the public eye via American Idol and other virtual appearances throughout her pregnancy. She gave birth in August, just one day before the release of her fifth studio album Smile.

Now, Katy is coming back for her fourth season of American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The three judges have been part of the show ever since it came back on ABC in 2018. American Idol previously aired on Fox, but ended in 2016.